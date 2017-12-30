Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out 1 Month with Knee Injury, Jose Mourinho Says

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for a month due to injury.

Ibrahimovic missed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford, and manager Jose Mourinho said he will miss the next four weeks, per Telegraph Football:

Mourinho noted Ibrahimovic has a knee injury, per The Guardian's Jamie Jackson:

It's a blow to United as Romelu Lukaku was also stretchered off during the draw with Southampton, per Mark Ogden at ESPN FC:

The injuries leave United short of options in attack with Marcus Rashford now expected to step in, although Anthony Martial could also feature up front.

Saturday's result also saw United slip to third place in the Premier League table after a run of three consecutive draws.

Ibrahimovic has already fought back from a serious knee injury suffered while playing for Manchester United against Anderlecht in April 2017. The setback was initially feared to be career-threatening and required surgery in the United States, keeping Ibrahimovic out of action until November.

The Swede had been a huge success in his first season in English football, scoring 17 Premier League goals last season and 28 in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

However, United were quick to replace the striker, opting to sign Lukaku from Everton during the summer transfer window.

Ibrahimovic remains one of the most fearsome strikers in Europe, however, with his strength, clinical finishing and winning mentality still a huge asset despite the fact he is reaching the end of his career.

