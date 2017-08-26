Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Suffers Concussion vs. Ravens in Preseason

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out in the first half of Saturday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens after he suffered a concussion, according to WKBW's Joe Buscaglia.

The injury marks the second this year for Taylor, who had core muscle surgery in January after he missed the final game of the 2016 season.

All told, Taylor completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards, 17 scores and six picks with a banged-up receiving corps at his disposal last year.

If there's good news for the Bills, it's that they have until Sept. 10 for Taylor to progress through the concussion protocol and receive clearance for the team's Week 1 showdown with the New York Jets.

In the meantime, T.J. Yates and fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman will split snaps under center.