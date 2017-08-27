Bryce Petty Reportedly Suffered MCL Sprain, Hopes to Play vs. Eagles

Al Pereira/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty reportedly suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Saturday's 32-31 loss to the New York Giants and "hopes to play" in the team's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, adding Petty is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network originally reported Petty had a "considerable" injury to his MCL.

After the Jets selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, Petty made his Jets debut last year in Week 9. In six appearances, he threw for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team placed him on injured reserve last December with a torn left shoulder labrum.

Many were surprised when signing Josh McCown in the offseason was the biggest move the Jets did to address the quarterback position.

If Petty misses time, New York will need to turn to either McCown or Christian Hackenberg, which won't excite fans in the Big Apple.

McCown has had injury problems of his own, playing only 13 games in his two years with the Cleveland Browns. The fact Hackenberg didn't see the field as a rookie and struggled during OTAs and minicamp this offseason, per Kyle Koster of The Big Lead, raise further concerns he'll be overmatched in the NFL.