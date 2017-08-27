    Bryce Petty Reportedly Suffered MCL Sprain, Hopes to Play vs. Eagles

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Bryce Petty #9 of the New York Jets passes the ball in the rain against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
    Al Pereira/Getty Images

    New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty reportedly suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in Saturday's 32-31 loss to the New York Giants and "hopes to play" in the team's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, adding Petty is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network  originally reported Petty had a "considerable" injury to his MCL.

     

    After the Jets selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, Petty made his Jets debut last year in Week 9. In six appearances, he threw for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team placed him on injured reserve last December with a torn left shoulder labrum.

    Many were surprised when signing Josh McCown in the offseason was the biggest move the Jets did to address the quarterback position.

    If Petty misses time, New York will need to turn to either McCown or Christian Hackenberg, which won't excite fans in the Big Apple.

    McCown has had injury problems of his own, playing only 13 games in his two years with the Cleveland Browns. The fact Hackenberg didn't see the field as a rookie and struggled during OTAs and minicamp this offseason, per Kyle Koster of The Big Lead, raise further concerns he'll be overmatched in the NFL.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs RB Ware (PCL) Out for Season

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets Can't Afford to Do Quarterback Dance Any Longer

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Chad Hansen, ArDarius Stewart Provide Some Hope

      NJ.com
      via NJ.com
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Bowles Not Concerned with McCown's Chemistry

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk