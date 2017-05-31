Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly face missing out on Liverpool maestro Philippe Coutinho, who holds fears he won't be able to play his natural position at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Juventus star Paulo Dybala is said to be back on Barca's menu as a possible Neymar replacement.

Joaquim Piera of Catalan newspaper Sport reported Coutinho has reservations over a transfer to Barcelona due to the fact he's uncertain as to how he'd fit into the plans of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

The doubts have some foundation, too, considering Coutinho operates best either off the left flank or as a roaming No. 10, neither position he'd be guaranteed if he were to leave Anfield for Barca this summer.

As was recently shown by Football Radars, Coutinho's best assets lie in his dribbling, passing and shooting—particularly from long range—but those resources may not be capitalised upon if he's played out of position:

Indeed, the Brazilian would be an expensive investment to play where he's not at his best, and the Blaugrana formed a habit of sticking with a midfield trio under recently departed manager Luis Enrique.

Brazil manager Tite also recently indicated Barca's desire to link Coutinho with international team-mate Neymar is a "logical" step. He spoke to Sport's Piera and said:

"Yes. Absolutely yes. I don't want to be pretentious and give an opinion on Barca, but who wouldn't want a player like Coutinho? That magic, that capacity to invent and create something, that change of rhythm, the way he builds play."

Convincing Liverpool to part ways with another talisman, with Barca having already signed Luis Suarez from the Merseysiders in 2014, will be a difficult task. And Coutinho suggested to ESPN Brasil that he could remain at Anfield for the time being following their last game of the 2016-17 season, via Empire of the Kop:

Manager Jurgen Klopp will not want to lose out on the services of arguably his most valuable player, with Coutinho showing this season his potential to transform Liverpool's fortunes when fully fit and at the core of their side.

The former Inter Milan and Espanyol playmaker has established himself as a rare brand of game-changer during his four years in Liverpool, capable of tilting results from anywhere on the field, per Sky Sports Statto:

Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Juve's Dybala is being eyed as a potential replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian leave the Camp Nou this summer.



New boss Valverde is sure to want to keep hold of Neymar, although he's not going to be caught out without a back-up plan, and Squawka testified to the talent of Serie A powerhouse Dybala:

The 23-year-old has a familiar face at the Camp Nou in the form of Lionel Messi, and although Dybala may not be considered a like-for-like replacement for Neymar, there's little doubting his quality as a star forward.

Pairing his talents with those already in Catalonia would be a sweet alternative for Valverde, and any Neymar sale would undoubtedly raise the funds needed to make a move for the Bianconeri's prized possession.