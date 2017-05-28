    NBA Finals 2017: Championship Series Schedule, TV Info and Predictions

    The 2017 NBA Finals tips off June 1, which gives much time for predictions, pre-matchup fodder and bulletin board material.

    Las Vegas sportsbooks and ESPN did the honors and provided some material for the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love to scoff at before his third trip to the championship round in as many seasons, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

    "The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title. We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us."

    According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Golden State Warriors fill-in head coach Mike Brown compared his venture back to Cleveland for the NBA Finals to the Lion King's circle of life.

    Brown coached the Cavaliers for six seasons in total. He went to the 2007 NBA Finals with the team, but the San Antonio Spurs swept his squad.

    Despite emerging as superpowers from separate conferences, this series comes equipped with intriguing storylines. How will the drama on the court play out?

    The viewing details for each contest and necessary contests after Game 4 are listed below:

    Game 1: Cleveland at Golden State, Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

    Game 2: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

    Game 3: Golden State at Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

    Game 4: Golden State at Cleveland, Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. on ET ABC

    *Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State, Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

    *Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland, Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

    *Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

    *Game will be played if necessary. 

          

    Player Predictions

    JaVale McGee Will Log Multiple 20-Minute Games

    The Warriors need healthy bodies in the paint to compete with Tristan Thompson and Love, who grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

    According to San Jose Mercury News reporter Anthony Slater, Zaza Pachulia practiced on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He should be healthy and ready to participate in the upcoming series. 

    Nonetheless, Pachulia only logged one 20-plus minute game when active for 10 contests. Furthermore, the Cavaliers may focus on attacking the paint, which puts immense pressure on the Warriors' ability to crash the boards.

    JaVale McGee scored in double digits in each of the series leading up to the NBA Finals. However, he's yet to play more than 16 minutes in a single game. The former Shaqtin' a Fool star may have to work overtime against a more physical Cavaliers team. 

         

    Kevin Love Will Have 1 Series-Defining Performance

    As previously mentioned, Love dominated the boards against the Celtics. He's averaging a double-double through the 2017 postseason.

    Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz examined the Love effect. His improved overall showing during the playoffs isn't an accident. Head coach Tyronn Lue shared his perspective on the forward's contributions with Swartz: "As an ex-player, any time you're getting touches and getting shots, your defense is always better, you know, because you feel more involved in the game." 

    Love's ability to hit the glass helps Thompson underneath, and he's finding teammates sprinting down the court, per Lue after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals:

    Last year, Kyrie Irving put his stamp on the NBA Finals; this year, Love's production will primarily propel the Cavaliers over the Warriors in at least one game.

          

    Kevin Durant Will Lead the Warriors in Points Per Game

    Against a physical Cavaliers team, Stephen Curry may run into difficulties while trying to find his rhythm. Matthew Dellavedova frustrated the Warriors guard early in the 2015 NBA Finals. Regardless of injury concerns, he struggled at the beginning of the 2016 championship round.

    For whatever reason, it takes a few games for Curry to find his stroke on the big stage with the Cavaliers. With extended time off, the Warriors may start a bit rusty, similar to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

    Kevin Durant will take the court with the spotlight directly on him. He lost to James in the 2012 NBA Finals. Just like the Warriors, his Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 3-1 lead during the 2016 postseason. On the top of it all, he's been targeted with the ringless discussion.

    Now more than ever, it's time for Durant to show why he's considered the second-best player in the league. Naturally, the eight-time All-Star shoots with confidence. In the biggest series of his career to date, the 6'9" sharpshooter will improve on his 2017 postseason scoring average (25.2).

    Durant will lead the Warriors, averaging 30 points per game in an overall spectacular NBA Finals performance.

          

