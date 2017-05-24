Los Angeles Lakers Hire Kim Kardashian Trainer Gunnar Peterson

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday the hiring of Gunnar Peterson as the team's director of strength and endurance training.

According to Peterson's website, he has notably been the 36-year-old Kim Kardashian's trainer since she was 19 and has trained the rest of the Kardashian family as well.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka discussed the importance of Peterson's hiring in a press release:

"From his time in college at Duke University until now, Gunnar has pursued excellence in training and fitness. Gunnar is a true pioneer and visionary at his craft, and will bring a new mentality to our weight room which we are all very excited about. Since Magic [Johnson] and I have worked with Gunnar in the past, we have a strong relationship with him, which makes working together now feel seamless."

Peterson has worked with athletes in all four of the major American sports leagues.

The Lakers front office has undergone a makeover in recent months with Pelinka taking over for Mitch Kupchak and Magic Johnson getting elevated to president of basketball operations.

Per InStreetClothes.com, Peterson will join a training staff that helped the Lakers have the sixth-fewest man games lost due to injury in 2016-17.