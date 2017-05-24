Myles Garrett to Return from Undisclosed Injury Within Week at Browns OTAs

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Myles Garrett has been unable to participate in organized team activities for the Cleveland Browns due to an undisclosed injury, though the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft intends to be back within the next week.

Per the Browns' official Twitter account, Garrett has been sitting out OTAs as a precaution and said he hopes to be going "full tilt" by next week.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared video of Garrett carefully dodging questions about his injury in a meeting with reporters:

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com captured video of Garrett working off to the side with some of his Browns teammates:

Garrett did battle injuries, including a high ankle sprain, last season at Texas A&M that limited him to 10 games. He still recorded 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks despite being slowed down.

The Browns made Garrett the crown jewel of their 2017 draft class, making him the first overall pick. He will look to lead the franchise back to prominence coming off a 1-15 record in 2016 and just one playoff appearance in 18 seasons since returning to the NFL.