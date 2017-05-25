NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Info for Senators vs. Penguins Game 7

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Game 7 is upon us once more, as the defending Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the surprise of the 2017 NHL playoffs in the Ottawa Senators for a chance to hoist the sport's greatest prize.

The Penguins came through in this situation last season, downing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals in Game 7. They will have a much different test this time around, as the Senators play a brand of hockey that has stifled Pittsburgh in this series.

Let us take a look at the television and live-stream information for this showdown, in addition to a look at what could lie ahead for each squad.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh

When: Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Viewing Guide: NBCSN (Live Stream at NBC Sports Live)

How would each team fare with the Nashville Predators, the winners of the Western Conference who await in the Stanley Cup Final?

This may be a slightly premature question given the immediate magnitude of Thursday's Game 7, but it is worth diving into to get a better idea of what type of hockey to expect moving forward.

Nashville is relying on its sensational defensive group and goaltender Pekka Rinne throughout this postseason, and it is proving to be effective. The team leads all postseason squads with just 1.81 goals allowed per game while also conceding 29.7 shots per night, which is the best among remaining playoff teams.

As a result, Rinne leads the postseason in goals against average, 1.70, and save percentage, .941, while Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and P.K. Subban each have at least eight points with over 24 minutes of ice time per night.

This strong defense could cause problems for both of the remaining Eastern Conference teams.

Pittsburgh relies on pushing the pace and scoring goals, as it led the NHL this regular season in doing so. The Penguins want to make quick breakout passes up the ice in order to cause chaos off the rush, or control play in the offensive zone to allow their defensemen to get involved offensively.

This is much different than a conservative Ottawa team that sits back, clogs the middle of the ice and tries to force turnovers that turn into offensive chances. This may not be successful against a responsible defensive team like Nashville. It would also result in little scoring, since Ottawa already ranks last among remaining playoff teams with 2.5 goals per game.

A Nashville and Ottawa Stanley Cup Final would not make for the most exciting brand of hockey, and pro football analytics writer Scott Kacsmar believes such a series would not be a popular viewing experience:

Pittsburgh has a more favorable matchup against Nashville's defense, since the Penguins essentially play the same style as the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim was able to create chances with its depth advantage, which was evident later in the series with the Ducks outshooting Nashville in each of the last three games.

The main difference, though, is Pittsburgh does not have to worry about its goaltending like Anaheim, as Matt Murray has just five goals against on 101 shots since taking over in net.

Ottawa and Pittsburgh could exploit Nashville's hole offensively without top center Ryan Johansen. Injuries will play a factor for all three teams, especially since this postseason is on pace to set a record in that regard, according to Sportsnet:

The Predators were already limited on offense, but they did have arguably the postseason's top line in Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Johansen. The negative impact of losing the centerpiece of that trio was evident in Game 6 against Anaheim, with Nashville being badly outshot 41-18.

That lack of offense could get Nashville by Ottawa with a series of low-scoring affairs, but it will be extremely difficult against the Penguins. If Pittsburgh plays in multiple games similar to Nashville's previous outing, the Penguins should undoubtedly pull through.

Pittsburgh is the tougher matchup for the Predators due its contrasting style, but Nashville may catch a break with the way Ottawa has frustrated the Penguins. Game 7 Thursday looks to be a toss-up, which leaves all three remaining teams in limbo.

