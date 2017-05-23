JR Smith's Daughter Released from NICU After Being Born 5 Months Premature

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

JR Smith's daughter, Dakota, was released from the hospital Tuesday following an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit after she was born five months premature.

Smith posted photos on Instagram as he and his wife, Jewel, left the hospital:

After Dakota was born premature in January, Smith told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne her health was of the utmost importance.

"I'll be happy when I can bring her home, but until then, it's something I want to keep in the front of my mind all the time," he said in March.

"I talk to my wife about it. Just keep having conversations about it. It's pretty much the only thing that relieves some of the pressure."

Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback Jr Smith Gets the Buzzerbeater at the Half Irving Connects with Love for the Easy Slam Kyrie Irving Iso Play to End the 1st Quarter LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Kyrie Irving Finishes with the Spin and Left Hand Kyrie Irving Finishes with the Spin and Left Hand Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter

Smith is expected to be in the lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.