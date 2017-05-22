WWE's Braun Strowman Shares Gruesome Picture of Elbow Injury on Instagram

Credit: WWE.com

On his personal Instagram page, Braun Strowman shared a photo of his injured elbow and appeared to send a message to Roman Reigns.

In the caption, Strowman wrote, "This pain is nothing compared to what I'm going to unleash as soon as I'm healed!!!!":

On May 15, WWE announced Strowman had surgery to repair a shattered elbow and that he could miss up to six months of action.

The injury put a halt to Strowman's feud with Reigns. The two stars had engaged in an intensely physical rivalry in the previous weeks.

Included in his Instagram caption, Strowman wrote "#ImNotFinishedWithYou," a reference to the beatdown he handed Reigns on April 10 on Raw:

Following Strowman's victory on April 30 at Payback, Reigns got a measure of revenge during the May 8 episode of Raw, attacking Strowman and injuring his elbow:

After WWE confirmed Strowman's surgery, the immediate concern was whether he'd be healthy in time for SummerSlam on Aug. 20. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri) allayed those fears when he reported WWE is tentatively planning to have The Monster Among Men face off with Brock Lesnar in Brooklyn.

A Strowman vs. Lesnar match would be a joy to watch if done right, but before that happens, Strowman may want to resolve his unfinished business with Reigns.