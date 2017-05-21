Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2017: Scott Dixon Wins Pole over Ed Carpenter

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Scott Dixon captured the pole position for next Sunday's 2017 Indianapolis 500 by posting the fastest time during the Fast Nine Shootout round of qualifying Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

Ed Carpenter and Alexander Rossi will complete the front row based on the qualification results. Takuma Sato, Fernando Alonso and JR Hildebrand are set to start in the second row in the 101st running of the IndyCar Series' marquee event.

Here's a look at the complete results from Sunday's action:

Place—Driver (Car No.; Team; Four-Lap Average Speed)

1. Scott Dixon (9; Chip Ganassi Racing; 232.164)

2. Ed Carpenter (20; Ed Carpenter Racing; 231.664)

3. Alexander Rossi (98; Andretti Autosport; 231.487)

4. Takuma Sato (26; Andretti Autosport; 231.365)

5. Fernando Alonso (29; Andretti Autosport; 231.300)

6. JR Hildebrand (21; Ed Carpenter Racing; 230.889)

7. Tony Kanaan (10; Chip Ganassi Racing; 230.828)

8. Marco Andretti (27; Andretti Autosport; 230.474)

9. Will Power (12; Team Penske; 230.200)

———Failed To Make Fast Nine———



10. Ryan Hunter-Reay (28; Andretti Autosport; 231.442)

11. Ed Jones (19; Dale Coyne Racing; 230.578)

12. Oriol Servia (16; Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing; 230.309)

13. Mikhail Aleshin (7; Schmidt Peterson Motorsports; 230.271)

14. Graham Rahal (15; Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing; 230.253)

15. Max Chilton (8; Chip Ganassi Racing; 230.068)

16. Charlie Kimball (83; Chip Ganassi Racing; 229.956)

17. James Hinchcliffe (5; Schmidt Peterson Motorsports; 229.860)

18. Juan Pablo Montoya (22; Team Penske; 229.565)

19. Helio Castroneves (3; Team Penske; 229.515)

20. Jay Howard (77; Schmidt Peterson Motorsports; 229.414)

21. Sage Karam (24; Dreyer & Reinbold Racing; 229.380)

22. Josef Newgarden (2; Team Penske; 228.501)

23. Simon Pagenaud (1; Team Penske; 228.093)

24. Carlos Munoz (14; A. J. Foyt Enterprises; 227.921)

25. Gabby Chaves (88; Harding Racing; 226.921)

26. Conor Daly (4; A. J. Foyt Enterprises; 226.439)

27. Jack Harvey (50; Andretti Autosport; 225.742)

28. Pippa Mann (63; Dale Coyne Racing; 225.008)

29. Spencer Pigot (11; Juncos Racing; 224.052)

30. Buddy Lazier (44; Lazier Partners Racing; 223.417)

31. Sebastian Saavedra (17; Juncos Racing; 221.142)

32. Zach Veach (40; A. J. Foyt Enterprises; 221.081)

33. James Davison (18; Dale Coyne Racing; DNP)

It's the third time Dixon earned the Indianapolis 500 pole. In both previous instances, he finished the race inside the top five, including his only career victory at the Brickyard in 2008.

The IndyCar Series provided highlights from his winning run:

Graham Rahal, who will start 14th, commented on the pole-sitter:

Carpenter, whose performance dropped off in practice after finishing first Wednesday, bounced back yesterday with the top seed to earn a place in the Fast Nine. His strong showing continued Sunday and earned him a berth in the top nine.

The question is whether the No. 20 car has found a setup it can keep heading into next week's race or if the success over the last few days will be fleeting once the green flag waves.

Nick DeGroot‏ of Motorsport.com noted he's part of a front row not dominated by any team:

Rossi, the reigning champion, put himself in prime position for a serious repeat bid. He's quietly been trending in the right direction over the past couple of days, so the final couple of practice sessions should tell the story of exactly how dangerous he'll be Sunday.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway passed along his post-qualifying comments:

As for those outside the Fast Nine, Hunter-Reay made a major statement about his chances of contention next week with four straight laps over 231 mph.

Sean Kelly of NBCSN is bullish about the 2014 Indy 500 winner's chances:

Looking ahead, the stage is set for another entertaining edition of the Indianapolis 500. Just about every practice session over the past week has been highly competitive, and that trend continued the last two days in qualifying.

Dixon may hold the advantage of starting on the pole, but the razor-thin margin separating the top contenders should ensure there's plenty of lead changes next Sunday. It'll simply come down to whichever team is able to get its car to peak at the right time.