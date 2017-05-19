WWE Backlash 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

8 of 8

Q: What are your thoughts on Jinder Mahal’s main event push thus far?

KB: Jinder Mahal has rarely been impressive over the years, but he has had some underrated moments, including his match against Seth Rollins for the NXT Championship and his deadpan comedy early on in 3MB. This past month has seen the best work of his career, and the storytelling has been fun to watch. I still wonder whether he can put on a main event-level performance in the ring, but I'm willing to give him a chance.

Prediction: Orton wins with an RKO out of nowhere just as it looks like the Singh Brothers have given Mahal the edge he needs for victory.

AM: At first, it was a shock. Very quickly after, it started to feel too manufactured and not legitimate enough to believe in. I feel like this is a one-off that isn't going to amount to all that much, although it certainly doesn't hurt Mahal. This feels similar to R-Truth's title match with John Cena at Capitol Punishment and less like the dawning of a new main event star.

Prediction: Randy Orton retains.

EB: Jinder Mahal's push has been an unmitigated failure. Two months in, and the company's writing team has yet to give fans a reason as to why he should be taken seriously. He never wins cleanly, having to cheat to beat every opponent. Before you come back with "heels cheat—it's what they do," a heel is due at least one or two convincing victories. Mahal was not even allowed to beat Sami freaking Zayn by himself, something it feels like everyone and their mother has accomplished.

Prediction: Randy Orton.

RD: Mahal and his entourage's act feels incomplete, largely because of the hurried nature of his rise. It's been refreshing to see someone new in a prime-time spot, but it's also been hard to buy into Mahal as a threat after years of floundering.

Prediction: Orton wins.

CM: Mahal's push is like an RKO in that it came out of nowhere, but you can't fault him for taking an opportunity and running with it. Even if he loses at Backlash, he will come out of it with more momentum than he has ever had in his career. Sunday is his chance to prove himself to the world. Hopefully he surprises his critics and knocks it out of the park.

Prediction: I am going to go against logic and say Mahal wins the title just so I can claim to be a genius if it happens.