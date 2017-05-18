Man Dies After Falling over Railing at Wrigley Field Following Cubs Game

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A 42-year-old Wheaton, Illinois, man died Wednesday after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field following the Chicago Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday.

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today, Richard E. Garrity fell onto his head and was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night before being pronounced dead Wednesday.

The Cubs released a statement following Garrity's death: "The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time."

Per Gleeson, Garrity was a manager at Heineken and a lifelong Cubs fan.

According to Rosemary Regina Sobol and Tony Briscoe of the Chicago Tribune, Garrity is set to undergo an autopsy Thursday.