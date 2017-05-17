Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators Odds, Analysis and NHL Betting Pick

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators will try to duplicate their success at home from the previous round when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins as slight underdogs for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday.

The Senators went a perfect 3-0 versus the New York Rangers at the Canadian Tire Centre in the second round after dropping two of three there to the Boston Bruins in the first.

Betting line: The Penguins opened as -127 favorites (wager $127 to win $100); the total is at five goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

Why the Penguins can pay on the NHL lines

Each of the first two games of this series have been decided by one goal and could have gone either way. The Penguins picked up an important Game 2 victory when Phil Kessel scored the lone goal in the third period, and they have been very good on the road in these playoffs.

Pittsburgh won three of four away from home against the Washington Capitals in the second round, including the 2-0 clincher in Game 7 a week ago. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury posted the shutout then and blanked Ottawa in Game 2, stopping all 23 shots he faced to improve to 9-5 in the postseason.

Why the Senators can pay on the NHL lines

While Fleury has been very good in the playoffs, the Senators have gotten similar play between the pipes from their netminder Craig Anderson. Like Fleury, Anderson is also 9-5 in the postseason with a nearly identical save percentage. Anderson turned away 28 of 29 shots in Game 2, and his team has scored one goal or less in four of his losses.

At home, Ottawa scored 13 goals combined in three games against New York, two of which were decided in overtime. The Sens are also an impressive 6-1 in OT.

Smart betting pick

This is a much bigger game for Ottawa, as the team has yet to trail a playoff series this year. The Sens won the two home meetings with the Pens during the regular season by a combined score of 6-2, and they have not lost two in a row there in the series since 201.

Pittsburgh would be happy to head home with a split, so look for Ottawa to go all-out to win Game 3 and guarantee that with a payout at online sports betting sites.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Pittsburgh's last seven games.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

Ottawa is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games.

