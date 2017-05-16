Danny Ainge Says Celtics' No. 1 Pick Hasn't Been Narrowed Down to 1 or 2 Players

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

With the Boston Celtics winning the 2017 NBA draft lottery, general manager Danny Ainge can begin to narrow the team's focus for the first overall pick.

Ainge is still keeping his options open, though, saying the list of potential targets "hasn't been narrowed down to one or two guys yet," according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman.

Markelle Fultz is widely regarded as the best player in this year's draft class. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists a game in his only year with the Washington Huskies. At 6'4" and 195 pounds, Fultz has both the game and the frame to thrive as a combo guard in the NBA.

The question, however, is where he'd fit on the Celtics roster. Isaiah Thomas has played at an MVP-type level this season, and Avery Bradley is firmly entrenched as the team's starting 2-guard. Boston also has Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier to come off the bench.

The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan doesn't see the Celtics' backcourt depth as an issue for Fultz:

Boston may not even keep the pick. Depending on the outcome of the playoffs, the No. 1 selection could be the centerpiece of a trade that sees Jimmy Butler, Paul George or another star join the Celtics.

Should Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, he may be content to select Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson or another rookie to complement the franchise's current core. If the Celtics fall short, Ainge may feel the need to opt instead for a veteran who can help the Celtics more in the short term.