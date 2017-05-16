John Wall Says Wizards Season Wasn't 'Satisfying' After Game 7 Loss vs. Celtics

Elsa/Getty Images

John Wall led the Washington Wizards to the second round of the playoffs but wasn't satisfied with the overall season following Monday's 115-105 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their series.

Wall discussed his outlook, per NBA TV:

Wall was likely disappointed with his own performance during Game 7 considering he shot just 8-of-23 from the field and 1-of-8 from three-point range on his way to 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Teammate Bradley Beal was much more efficient with 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

Still, Wall hit the game-winning three in Game 6 to force Monday's contest and averaged 25.1 points per game during the series.

It would be hard to place blame on the All-Star point guard, especially since Washington's bench managed a whopping five total points in Game 7 and couldn't sustain any momentum whenever its starters seized it.

The Kentucky product may not be satisfied with the season because his team failed to make the Eastern Conference Finals, but he reached his fourth straight All-Star Game and posted career-best marks of 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game.