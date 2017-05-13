    Kawhi Leonard Will Play in Game 1 vs. Warriors Despite Ankle Injury

    Mike Chiari
May 13, 2017

    After missing the San Antonio Spurs' series-clinching Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of an ankle injury, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.       

    According to Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich revealed Saturday that Leonard will be good to go for Sunday's contest at Oracle Arena.

    Despite Leonard's absence, the Spurs throttled Houston 114-75 in Game 6 to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since 2014.

    Jonathon Simmons scored 18 points in place of Leonard, but the MVP candidate's return is likely a necessity in order for San Antonio to compete with the Golden State juggernaut.

    Leonard averaged a career-high 25.5 points per game during the regular season to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

    His playoff performance has been even better with 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

    San Antonio went 2-1 against the Warriors during the regular season, although one of those wins came in a game that saw both teams rest the bulk of their top players.

    Even with Leonard in the fold, the Spurs are 10-point underdogs entering Sunday's Game 1, per OddsShark.