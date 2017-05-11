    Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Among Atletico Madrid Transfer Targets

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Leicester City and Club Atletico de Madrid at the King Power stadium in Leicester on April 18, 2017. The match ended in a draw at 1-1, with Atletico Madrid winning on aggregate at 2-1. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez are reportedly two of Atletico Madrid's attacking targets for the summer as Diego Simeone looks to revitalise his side's front line.

    According to Miguel Delaney on The Independent, Simeone looks set to remain as Atleti manager after questions over his future at the club, while he is also reported to be eyeing Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.