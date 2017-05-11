Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Among Atletico Madrid Transfer Targets

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez are reportedly two of Atletico Madrid's attacking targets for the summer as Diego Simeone looks to revitalise his side's front line.

According to Miguel Delaney on The Independent, Simeone looks set to remain as Atleti manager after questions over his future at the club, while he is also reported to be eyeing Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

