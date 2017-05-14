Kawhi Leonard Aggravates Ankle Injury vs. Warriors in Game 1, Will Not Return

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs announced star forward Kawhi Leonard won't return to Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a sprained left ankle in Sunday's third quarter.

Leonard originally injured his ankle in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He did not play at the end of the fourth quarter or in overtime during the Spurs' 110-107 victory.

He also missed San Antonio's Game 6 series-clinching win against Houston.

The Spurs will only go as far as Leonard takes them. Heading into Sunday, the two-time All-Star was averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in this postseason.

This San Antonio team lacks considerable star power beyond Leonard, so his injury makes the Spurs' quest for a championship exponentially more difficult. Few players in the NBA offer the same combination of offensive and defensive prowess that Leonard brings to the Spurs.

While he's sidelined, San Antonio may need to call upon sophomore Jonathon Simmons more frequently. Starting in Leonard's place against Houston in Game 6, Simmons chipped in 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and four rebounds in 31 minutes.