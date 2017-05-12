Charlotte vs. Naomi and 5 New Rivalries for WWE SmackDown Women's Division

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The women's division on SmackDown has drastically changed thanks to the Superstar Shake-up with the most successful woman in modern WWE, Charlotte Flair, moving to SmackDown Live and SmackDown's most successful performer, Alexa Bliss, heading to Monday Night Raw alongside veteran Mickie James.

The scene has changed so radically that most of the feuds the division has to offer are brand-new to fans. In fact, the only rivalries that have truly been exhausted are Natalya vs. Charlotte and Becky Lynch. The potential clashes are all exciting and refreshingly novel.

From battles between the brand's two new second-generation stars to a long-protected feud between two long-standing veterans who have become the top stars on SmackDown, many matches can come from this fresh division that could help make the division even better than Raw's celebrated women's division.

At the moment, the whole division is embroiled in a stable war with Charlotte, Naomi and Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, who have labeled themselves the Welcoming Committee. This has been a great way to introduce the new dynamic in the division, but ultimately the scene will boil down to more personal feuds that make for the best television.

This list of the top five potential feuds on the brand will only include rivalries that have not been seen yet in WWE, and Nikki Bella will not be included due to the uncertainty of her status with WWE after taking time off following her engagement to John Cena.