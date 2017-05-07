    Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Speaks Out, James Rodriguez Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    LA CORUNA, SPAIN - APRIL 26: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates with his teammates Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between RC Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid at Riazor Stadium on April 26, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suggested he is suffering with frustration in the Spanish capital, with speculation growing about potential moves to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

    According to Louis Sealey of Metro, the Spain international touched on some frustration with his role at Los Blancos, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the pecking order as he warms the bench.

    Morata said:

    "I'd like to play in every game, like everybody else. You always want to contribute wherever you are.

    "I always want to go out and score, but there are times when you can't.

    "Playing less than I hoped? Sure, but I'm always ready for when the coach needs me and that's the important thing."

    (L-R) Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madridduring the UEFA Champions League group F match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on December 07, 2016 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Despite being a squad player under manager Zinedine Zidane, Morata has succeeded during his minutes on the pitch.

    The 24-year-old has smashed in 15 goals in 13 La Liga starts, with an additional 11 appearances coming from the bench, according to WhoScored.com.

    Spanish publication Diario Gol (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Sunday Express) reported Morata's agent has held successful talks with Chelsea and "reached an agreement" to move to Stamford Bridge. Morata's girlfriend is said to have been searching for property in London and has found a new home for the pair in the English capital.

    GRANADA, SPAIN - MAY 06: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring the first goal during the La Liga match between Granada CF v Real Madrid CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on May 6, 2017 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

    In other news, Zidane is at loggerheads with President Florentino Perez over the future of Colombian superstar James Rodriguez.

    Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's Luke Gardener) reported Zidane wants to sell the attacker but his superior wishes him to stay at the Bernabeu Stadium, triggering a "tug of war" between the duo.

    Zidane is keen to cash-in on James and sell him for £50 million, with Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring the situation.

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez laugh during a training session at Valdebebas training ground in Madrid on May 5, 2017, on the eve of the Spanish League match football match Gra
    GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

    According to Gardener, United manager Jose Mourinho has made the attacking midfielder one of his "top targets" this summer.

    A switch to Old Trafford would be beneficial for James as he relaunches his career at a major club with a global following.

    The Theatre of Dreams would be the perfect stage for the flair player to display his skill, offering a suitable alternative to his current home at the Bernabeu.