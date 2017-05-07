Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Speaks Out, James Rodriguez Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suggested he is suffering with frustration in the Spanish capital, with speculation growing about potential moves to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

According to Louis Sealey of Metro, the Spain international touched on some frustration with his role at Los Blancos, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the pecking order as he warms the bench.

Morata said:

"I'd like to play in every game, like everybody else. You always want to contribute wherever you are.

"I always want to go out and score, but there are times when you can't.

"Playing less than I hoped? Sure, but I'm always ready for when the coach needs me and that's the important thing."

VI-Images/Getty Images

Despite being a squad player under manager Zinedine Zidane, Morata has succeeded during his minutes on the pitch.

The 24-year-old has smashed in 15 goals in 13 La Liga starts, with an additional 11 appearances coming from the bench, according to WhoScored.com.

Spanish publication Diario Gol (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Sunday Express) reported Morata's agent has held successful talks with Chelsea and "reached an agreement" to move to Stamford Bridge. Morata's girlfriend is said to have been searching for property in London and has found a new home for the pair in the English capital.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

In other news, Zidane is at loggerheads with President Florentino Perez over the future of Colombian superstar James Rodriguez.

Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's Luke Gardener) reported Zidane wants to sell the attacker but his superior wishes him to stay at the Bernabeu Stadium, triggering a "tug of war" between the duo.

Zidane is keen to cash-in on James and sell him for £50 million, with Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring the situation.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

According to Gardener, United manager Jose Mourinho has made the attacking midfielder one of his "top targets" this summer.

A switch to Old Trafford would be beneficial for James as he relaunches his career at a major club with a global following.

The Theatre of Dreams would be the perfect stage for the flair player to display his skill, offering a suitable alternative to his current home at the Bernabeu.