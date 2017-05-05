Former Oregon TE Colt Lyerla Wanted After Escaping Correctional Facility

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Oregon Ducks tight end Colt Lyerla after he reportedly escaped from the Washington County Community Correction Center on Thursday, according to the Oregonian's Tony Hernandez.

In April, Lyerla was sentenced to six months in jail after he admitted to using counterfeit $50 bills at retail establishments. Lyerla also faced charges of heroin possession and forgery, but those were ultimately dropped.

According to Hernandez, an alarm sounded in one of the minimum-security facility's dorms Thursday afternoon. At that time, "workers found an open window and an escape in progress."

Lyerla has had several run-ins with the law over the past few years. According to the Oregonian, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty in December 2013 to unlawful possession of cocaine. Less than a year later, Lyerla was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.