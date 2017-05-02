Sammy Watkins' 5th-Year Contract Option Won't Be Picked Up by Bills

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have decided against exercising the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins' rookie contract.

The Bills confirmed their decision to decline Watkins' option:

The fifth-year option is guaranteed for injuries, so the Bills are weighing the risk of Watkins' injury history with the value he could present.

Injuries have derailed Watkins' rise to stardom. He missed time in 2015 due to a calf injury and was limited to eight games in 2016 due to a broken foot that required a second surgery in January.

Watkins has shown flashes of being the player Buffalo thought it was getting when he was drafted fourth overall in 2014. He has averaged 16.1 yards per reception in his career and had 1,047 receiving yards in 2015.