WWE Payback 2017 Results: Biggest Winners and Losers from Raw Event

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Payback is in the books, and in its wake are several winners and losers from Sunday's Raw-brand exclusive event.

Braun Strowman was a clear winner on the heels of a dominant, clean victory over Roman Reigns. Samoa Joe, Raw's other unstoppable force, emerged a loser following a match plagued by disappointing in-ring action and questionable booking, to say the least.

Bray Wyatt made the list. As did Cesaro and Sheamus. Rounding things out is new Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, who dethroned the beloved Bayley in front of the heroine's family and friends in San Jose, California.

Which side of the argument do those Superstars find themselves on and why?

Recap Sunday's WWE Network presentation with this exclusive look back at the night's most noteworthy Superstars.