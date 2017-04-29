Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler Talk Bulls Future; Fans Chant to Fire Fred Hoiberg

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

After two disappointing seasons, Chicago Bulls fans are fed up with head coach Fred Hoiberg. Chants of "fire Hoiberg" rained down upon the United Center as the Bulls were eliminated Friday in an embarrassing 105-83 loss to the Boston Celtics.

For his part, though, Hoiberg seems to understand their perspective.

"Sure, I understand the frustration [from fans]," Hoiberg told reporters. "It was a frustrating game there was no doubt about that, to go out this way. Again, the high note to start this series, the way we got out to a 2-0 lead, we couldn't finish it off. I thought we fought and battled, especially in Game 5 in Boston. We didn't have it tonight so I do understand."

Chicago is 83-81 in two seasons under Hoiberg. The coach's first playoff appearance got off to a red-hot start, with the Bulls taking a 2-0 lead over the Celtics and seemingly setting themselves up for a rare No. 8-No. 1 upset.

Boston swept the next four games as the Bulls regressed to their regular-season norm of inconsistent play and mopey attitudes. Hoiberg still has three years and $15 million remaining on the contract Chicago gave him to leave Iowa State.

Guards Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler also faced questions about their futures in Chicago after the loss. Wade, who returned to his hometown last summer after spending 12 seasons with the Miami Heat, has a $23.8 million player option for 2017-18.

"I have a lot of time," Wade said. "I'm far away from that now; just got through this, 14th NBA season. It's, for me, identified with championships. If I'm not winning a championship I'm never satisfied from that standpoint, but you take things out of it, you go back and look at the season and see what you could have done better individually. You put that [in the head] and go from there, so that's what I will look at. I am not worried about my future because I know it's basketball; I'm not really concerned with it now."

Butler, who was the subject of trade chatter throughout the regular season, reiterated his desire to stay in Chicago. He also said he hopes Wade and Rajon Rondo, who had a post-All-Star surge and was stellar against Boston before suffering a hand injury, return next season.

"I don't know what the future holds for anybody," Butler said. "So I'll sit back and wait on that time to come."