4-Star OT Rasheed Walker Commits to Penn State over Ohio State, More

Credit: 247Sports

Rasheed Walker, a 4-star offensive tackle from Waldorf, Maryland, announced on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State.



Cam Smith of USA Today noted Walker made the decision official after he narrowed his list of finalists to six schools—Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Maryland and North Carolina—back last April.

A product of North Point High School, Walker has been considered one of the top tackles in his class for some time. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Walker is the third-ranked tackle and 47th-ranked player overall among all 2018 recruits.

The U.S. Army All-American is also the No. 3 player, regardless of position, in the state of Maryland.

A 6'6'', 300-pound force who packs a tremendous athletic punch, Walker has the potential to evolve into one of the nation's premier bookends in time thanks to his robust stature and strong technique.

The move to Penn State represents something of an expected one for Walker, who gushed about the program's rise throughout the recruiting process.

"Every time I go [to Penn State], I see something different that I like," Walker told Land of 10's Tyler Donohue. "I'm impressed by the program overall, and I like the culture and tradition there.

"It's pretty cool because I saw people predicting it would take 10 years to get where they are now. That's impressive on Coach [James] Franklin's part."

Now officially headed to State College, Walker projects as a future anchor along the offensive line regardless of whether he lines up at left or right tackle.