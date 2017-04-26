WWE SmackDown: Burning Questions to Address After April 25 Show

Credit: WWE.com

The land of opportunity that is WWE SmackDown left fans wondering what's ahead for the fresh faces in the spotlight.

Natalya, Tamina and Carmella stormed a SmackDown Women's Championship match, their newly formed crew poised to do damage in the women's division. Shinsuke Nakamura barely spoke in an interview that kicked off Tuesday's show, suggesting a pattern WWE may follow with him.

And Breezango stunned the crowd by winning a Beat the Clock Challenge and becoming the No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

What's the plan for the Natalya-led posse? How much will WWE hide Nakamura's limited English-language skills? And do Tyler Breeze and Fandango really have a shot at capturing gold come May 21 at Backlash?



The following is a look at all those questions plus what Baron Corbin's post-SmackDown suspension means, trying to make sense of what unfolded on the latest SmackDown.



Will Nakamura Remain a Man of Few Words?

Nakamura was supposed to start Tuesday's SmackDown off with an interview. He barely opened his mouth to speak when Dolph Ziggler interrupted.

The Showoff mocked Nakamura, hogging the mic in the process. Ziggler forced his foe to speak with a suplex rather than in sentences.

The segment allowed Nakamura to shut Ziggler up, look like the coolest guy in the room and not have to speak much. As fans who saw his NXT work know, The King of Strong Style is all kinds of charismatic but his English is limited.

WrestleView.com pointed out that WWE's approach to hiding that was smart:

But how long can this go on? Are all his feuds going to be this one-sided verbally? Will WWE attempt to mask Nakamura's speaking with sleight of hand as it did for Eva Marie's wrestling?

There are a number of ways to work around Nakamura not speaking English very well, but the company can't go this extreme each time out. We will have to hear from him more at some point.

While the former NXT champ works on his one weakness, WWE can cover it up by letting him do taped promos and perhaps pairing him with a manager for the time being. Nakamura would be far from the first wrestler to lean on a mouthpiece.

What's Next for the Welcoming Committee?

Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and James Ellsworth threatened and glared at Charlotte Flair last week. On Tuesday's SmackDown, they went a step further, ambushing The Queen in the middle of her title match against Naomi?

Will this new stable remain focused on Flair? Will it add members or a leader other than Natalya perhaps? Will it storm the SmackDown landscape and elevate everyone involved?

The group may not click in the end, but WWE is wise to give it a shot.

The Carmella-Ellsworth pairing needed an added element. Tamina is always better off as the muscle in a group. And Natalya didn't have much direction before this.

It's unclear whether the faction going up against Flair will lead to her turning babyface. It would be a departure from tradition to have a heel group battle a heel wrestler for a sustained stretch.

And where does Becky Lynch fit into all of this? She can't be ignored. Perhaps she and Flair will join forces to take down Natalya's crew.

Regardless of what happens next, this development is already a success to a degree. Forming the group and siccing it on Flair created intrigue, and now people are talking about members of the women's division who weren't making much noise beforehand.

What Will Be the Impact of Corbin's Suspension?

A loss to AJ Styles left Corbin's fuse short. When he ran into Sami Zayn during Talking Smack, it didn't take much to set him off.

Corbin pounced on Zayn and eventually shoved a referee to the ground.

It didn't take long to figure out what consequences he would face for that. SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon announced soon after that The Lone Wolf would be suspended:

Will that lead to tension between Corbin and McMahon? Will Corbin become SmackDown's unhinged predator as Braun Strowman is for Raw?

The blue brand has plenty to play with here. Done well, Corbin could emerge looking like a badass, a force of nature that no one can control.

The one certainty is that Zayn vs. Corbin is happening at some point. And the heel is the safe bet to come out on top. For now, it looks as if The Underdog from the Underground is destined to be the victim of bullies like Corbin and Strowman.

Do Breezango and Mahal Have a Real Shot?

Jinder Mahal earned a title shot against WWE champ Randy Orton last week. Breezango followed his lead on Tuesday by winning a Beat the Clock Challenge that has them ready to face The Usos for the tag titles at Backlash.

The PPV is now shaping up to be an odd one. Both Mahal and Breezango have long been bottom-feeders, but are suddenly in line for gold.

Their surprise success has spawned a number of reactions like this one from the guys at Busted Open Radio:

Now that WWE has gone in this unexpected direction, what should fans make of it? Are these stopgap foes for the champs? Will they fall back down the ladder after Backlash?

The fact that WWE paired Mahal with The Singh Brothers suggests they are invested in him in as something other than a low-ranking midcarder. He's not likely to win the title, but he'll get his chance to prove that he belongs in a prominent spot.

The same goes for Breezango.

The company is sure to be higher on the highly touted American Alpha and the well-established New Day. Those teams are probably going to dethrone The Usos, not Fandango and Prince Pretty.

Breezango, though, will get to show the world what they can do for the next few weeks. Should the duo get hot enough, WWE will have to adjust its plans and shift where it believes Breezango belongs on its hierarchy.