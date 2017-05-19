Isaiah Thomas Leaves Game 2 vs. Cavaliers with Hip Injury

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a strained right hip.

The Celtics announced Thomas would not return to the game.

After the game, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told The Vertical's Chris Mannix that Thomas injured his hip during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, he was able to play Game 7 and in Game 1 vs. the Cavaliers despite the injury being considered serious, Mannix added.

Thomas emerged as a superstar this season, helping the Celtics capture the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. He averaged career highs in scoring (28.9), shooting percentage (46.3) and tied a career high in three-point percentage (37.9).

In terms of advanced numbers, per Basketball-Reference.com, Thomas' 12.6 win shares was the best mark of his career.

Thomas' absence leaves Boston in a precarious spot, especially as it searches for answers against a Cavaliers team that's firing on all cylinders. The Celtics don't have a dominant No. 2 scorer, though Avery Bradley is a terrific shooter from three-point range.

With Thomas on the sidelines, Marcus Smart will likely take over as Boston's primary point guard. He's a skilled defensive player who has never developed a shooting touch.

The Celtics will need Thomas to make a swift recovery before Game 3 on Sunday if they want any shot of making this a series.