Toby Alderweireld Suffers Leg Injury During Tottenham vs. Real Madrid Match

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow after centre-back Toby Alderweireld picked up a hamstring injury during the visit of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Alex Terrell of The Sun reported the nature of the Belgium international's injury at Wembley Stadium, as Moussa Sissoko replaced the defender.

Alderweireld is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier league and will be sorely missed by Spurs.

Per Squawka, his record in the 2016-17 season was impeccable:

He and Jan Vertonghen together form one of the most solid central defensive units in world football.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side conceded just 26 goals in 38 Premier League matches last term, the best defensive record in the division, and Alderweireld started 30 of those matches.

Now, though, Pochettino will now have to call upon his defensive cover to step up in the Belgian's absence.

Kevin Wimmer, Eric Dier and Ben Davies can all operate in the centre-back role, so Spurs are unlikely to have to make major system changes to make up for Alderweireld's absence.

However, Spurs are a better side when Alderweireld is available, so the former Ajax man's return will be eagerly awaited.