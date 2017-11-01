    Toby Alderweireld Suffers Leg Injury During Tottenham vs. Real Madrid Match

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball under pressure of Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur FC)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow after centre-back Toby Alderweireld picked up a hamstring injury during the visit of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

    Alex Terrell of The Sun reported the nature of the Belgium international's injury at Wembley Stadium, as Moussa Sissoko replaced the defender.

    Alderweireld is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier league and will be sorely missed by Spurs.

    Per Squawka, his record in the 2016-17 season was impeccable:

    He and Jan Vertonghen together form one of the most solid central defensive units in world football. 

    Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side conceded just 26 goals in 38 Premier League matches last term, the best defensive record in the division, and Alderweireld started 30 of those matches.

    Now, though, Pochettino will now have to call upon his defensive cover to step up in the Belgian's absence.

    Kevin Wimmer, Eric Dier and Ben Davies can all operate in the centre-back role, so Spurs are unlikely to have to make major system changes to make up for Alderweireld's absence.

    However, Spurs are a better side when Alderweireld is available, so the former Ajax man's return will be eagerly awaited.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Aguero Becomes Man City's Record Scorer

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Trippier Appeared to Be Offside for Spurs 1st Goal

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Lose Wijnaldum to Ankle Injury

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Meet Paul Warne, Football's Most Reluctant Manager

      Gregor Robertson, The Journeyman
      via Thetimes