NBA All-Star Game Uniforms 2017: Pictures and Breakdown of This Year's Threads

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The NBA All-Star Game jerseys have varied in style (from outlandish to classic) and quality (from the fantastic early-1990s All-Star Game jerseys to the bizarre 2015 threads with a full name on the back).

This year's jersey designs, unfortunately, could be classified as generic in style and somewhere on the lower end of the quality spectrum.

Here's a look at the front of the jerseys, per the NBA All-Star Game Twitter account:

Toronto Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are seen showing the back of the Eastern Conference jerseys here:

And Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook does the same for the Western Conference jersey here:

The generic jerseys will be in stark contrast with the All-Star Game socks, which feature a unique design that is more befitting of New Orleans, the city hosting All-Star Weekend:

Paul Lukas of Uni Watch, the best expert on all things related to sports uniforms, wrote about these threads on January 6, adding a theory as to why the design lacked flavor:

We all know the game was relocated to New Orleans from Charlotte as a boycott response to North Carolina’s “bathroom law,” so they probably had to scrap the Charlotte-based unis they’d been preparing and then scramble to create a pair of replacement designs. Still, couldn’t they have done better than this? They look like practice or rec league jerseys, or like something a kid would create with teambuilder software. Not a good one for Adidas to go out on.

Ananth Pandian of CBS Sports also agreed that these jerseys left a lot to be desired: "To paraphrase the words of the great Larry David, the uniforms are 'pretty, pretty, pretty bad.'"

Breaking down these jerseys even further, the issue is twofold.

First, the colors are bland. The grey on the Eastern Conference jersey conjures up memories of old-school, boring grey baseball uniforms. They stand in stark contrast to New Orleans, one of the most vibrant cities in the world. The charcoal for the West isn't much better.

Second, the style is boring, specifically the "All-Star" lettering on the front. Excuse the personal bias, but All-Star jerseys should have some sort of signifier on the front, whether it's a conference name or even the league name. These just say "All-Star," not "NBA All-Star" or "East" or "West All-Star." It's not a good look.

If a random sports fan off the street was asked what basketball league these All-Star jerseys represented just by looking at the front of them, would he or she even know?

Overall, these jerseys get a thumbs-down, though as Lukas said, the NBA was likely in a bind after the last-minute All-Star Game switch, hence the color and style issues.