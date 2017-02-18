    New York KnicksDownload App

    Carmelo Anthony Calls 2017 NBA All-Star Selection 'A Downer'

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks celebrates his shot in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was a late addition to the 2017 All-Star Game, but he doesn't seem overly thrilled. 

    "It was a downer," Anthony said, per Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. "I had to cancel my trip. No refunds."

    Anthony had apparently planned to go to Cuba and Puerto Rico during the time off. Of course, he did clarify that he appreciates the invite to Sunday's contest.

    "It's a good thing," the 32-year-old said. "I don't want to seem like I'm not happy about it."

    Anthony was invited to the All-Star Game by commissioner Adam Silver Wednesday as a replacement for injured Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

    This represents the eighth straight All-Star nod for the veteran and his 10th appearance in the game overall. He completed the first half of the season averaging 23.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

    1. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    2. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    3. History of Vinsanity

    4. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    5. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    6. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    7. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    8. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    9. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    10. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    11. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    12. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    13. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    14. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    15. Kerr Ejected

    16. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    17. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    18. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    19. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    20. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    21. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    22. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    23. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    24. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    25. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    26. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    27. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    28. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    29. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    30. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    31. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    32. This Night in the NBA

    33. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    34. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    35. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    36. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    37. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    38. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    39. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    40. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    41. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    42. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    43. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    44. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    45. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    46. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    47. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    48. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    49. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    50. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    51. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    52. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    53. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    54. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    55. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    56. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    57. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    58. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    59. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    60. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    61. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    62. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    63. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    64. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    65. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    66. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    67. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    68. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    69. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    70. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    71. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    72. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    73. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    74. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    75. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    76. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    77. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    78. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    79. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    80. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    81. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    82. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    83. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    84. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    85. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    86. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    87. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    While there was some debate over Anthony's worthiness for the late selection over players like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press explained the decision:

    Although Beal has never been to an All-Star Game, at least he now gets to enjoy his vacation.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 