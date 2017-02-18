Carmelo Anthony Calls 2017 NBA All-Star Selection 'A Downer'
New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was a late addition to the 2017 All-Star Game, but he doesn't seem overly thrilled.
"It was a downer," Anthony said, per Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. "I had to cancel my trip. No refunds."
Anthony had apparently planned to go to Cuba and Puerto Rico during the time off. Of course, he did clarify that he appreciates the invite to Sunday's contest.
"It's a good thing," the 32-year-old said. "I don't want to seem like I'm not happy about it."
Anthony was invited to the All-Star Game by commissioner Adam Silver Wednesday as a replacement for injured Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
This represents the eighth straight All-Star nod for the veteran and his 10th appearance in the game overall. He completed the first half of the season averaging 23.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
While there was some debate over Anthony's worthiness for the late selection over players like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press explained the decision:
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Re: Beal comments. Adam Silver went with coaches' votes when making injury pick. Carmelo, still very respected by opponents, was next up.2/16/2017, 8:24:29 PM
Although Beal has never been to an All-Star Game, at least he now gets to enjoy his vacation.
