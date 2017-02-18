    Dallas MavericksDownload App

    Mark Cuban Comments on Wearing No. 46 Jersey in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

    Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Recording artist Master P and Los Angles Sparks center Candace Parker during the All-Star Celebrity Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
    Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made a subtle statement during Friday night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

    ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Cuban's decision to wear jersey No. 46 "was likely in response to" United States President Donald Trump.

    The U.S.' 45th president tweeted Feb. 12 that Cuban is "not smart enough to run for president."

    According to Youngmisuk, Cuban said he decided to don No. 46 to stir up peoples' emotions on the heels of Trump's tweet.

    "It was just to f--k with everybody, because that is what I do," he said. "You've got to have fun with it. You can't take it too seriously. So we'll see."

    On Friday, Cuban tweeted several thoughts regarding Trump's presidency a month into its first term: "Trump is trying to do some things right. Taxes, lobbyists, bureaucracy, FCC, SEC. If he can get the changes passed, they are positives."

    However, Cuban—who previously endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton—was also critical of how Trump has handled himself since arriving in the Oval Office: "Trump's biggest issues are: No self-awareness, no situational awareness, can't admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can't stay focused."

    Cuban added that Trump has "no management skills, doesn't read, doesn't use tech and makes no effort to learn, only consumes analog media."

    The Mavericks owner and Shark Tank personality has generally been coy about future political aspirations, and he maintained that approach earlier in the week.

    When asked if he would consider a future run for president in an email from Business Insider on Feb. 13, Cuban simply responded, "We will see."

