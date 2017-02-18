NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017: Final Score, Highlights and Comments
Brandon Armstrong, a former NBA player who impersonates current ones on YouTube, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the 2017 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game as he and Win Butler of Arcade Fire (22 points and 11 boards) led the East to a dominant 88-59 win over the West in New Orleans on Friday night.
Romeo Miller (formerly known as Lil' Romeo) led the West with 18 points.
The contest was not for the faint of heart this year, as it featured many air balls, cherry-picking players, missile passes out of bounds that may have harmed a fan or two at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and lazy transition defense.
In other words, it wasn't that much different than a pickup game at the YMCA.
But Y pickup games aren't more entertaining than the Celebrity Game, which still had its moments.
Highlights and Comments
Derek Farnsworth of RotoGrinders summed up the quality of play perfectly early in the contest:
Notorious @RG_Notorious
Celebrity All-Star game https://t.co/riNbpARkzC2/18/2017, 12:39:31 AM
But there were some highlights.
Oftentimes, a player will try to miss a free throw in order to grab a rebound and put it back for a layup, but how often does that work?
Romeo Miller pulled it off—in the first quarter—with an underhanded free throw and a putback that worked perfectly. No one saw it coming.
NBA @NBA
Romeo gets crafty on ESPN! #NBACelebGame https://t.co/DcKIKr8OPZ2/18/2017, 12:28:38 AM
Later in the first, Baron Davis swatted Nick Cannon's layup attempt to the Gulf of Mexico:
NBA @NBA
B-Diddy with the SWAT on @ESPNNBA #NBACelebGame https://t.co/xlFmnMGUmn2/18/2017, 12:37:28 AM
In the second quarter, 59-year-old Oscar Schmidt, who played 30 years of professional basketball for teams in Brazil and Europe, drilled a sharp jumper from the top of the key.
NBA @NBA
#NBAHOF Oscar Schmidt drills the jumper! #NBACelebGame https://t.co/wHxKPS0qdE2/18/2017, 12:50:06 AM
Jason Williams and Brandon Armstrong completed an off-the-backboard alley-oop, but it was just after the halftime buzzer:
NBA @NBA
Counts? #NBACelebGame @ESPNNBA https://t.co/1NTSiYMQmV2/18/2017, 1:00:48 AM
At the break, lead singer Win Butler, the Andre Drummond of the Celebrity Game, led all players with 12 points and seven rebounds. He was simply too much for the West team to handle down low and on the glass, especially on the offensive boards.
NBA @NBA
Win Butler is making his case for back to back MVP! He's got 12 & 7 at the break in #NBACelebGame. East leads West 39-23! https://t.co/8Hx9Qr2jUk2/18/2017, 1:01:55 AM
Despite 11 points and four boards in the first half from West point guard Romeo Miller, the East led 39-23 after a second-quarter surge. That will happen when the other team goes 2-of-15 from three-point range.
Early in the third quarter, a Miller air ball and a mannequin challenge helped kick things off:
NBA @NBA
Your TV is not broken, just the mannequin challenge... #NBACelebGame @ESPNNBA https://t.co/HB9nexHAg02/18/2017, 1:19:49 AM
But the rest of the game was much like the first, with Butler continuing to dominate the glass and Armstrong doing his James Harden impersonation and getting away with nearly six steps:
NBA @NBA
The only thing @BdotAdot5's James Harden impression is missing is the beard... #NBACelebGame @ESPNNBA https://t.co/hrrmJ6FnBx2/18/2017, 1:25:51 AM
The East led 59-42 after three quarters and kept its foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, outscoring the West 29-17.
The highlight of the final frame (and the game) was New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson. The 14-year-old, who was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease, was able to get on the court and hit a baseline bucket for the East:
NBA @NBA
ICE IN HIS VEINS! @Jarrius for 2! #NBACelebGame https://t.co/suLIy4sjKK2/18/2017, 1:53:49 AM
He was the real MVP of the night, with all due respect to Armstrong.
