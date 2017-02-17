NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

Celebrity chef (best known for being a judge on Chopped)

Actor, recording artist, rap mogul, entrepreneur (best known for starting No Limit Records and two albums produced in late 1990s — Ghetto D and MP da Last Don — that went three-time and four-time platinum)

East Coaches

East Roster

Player Occupation Brandon Armstrong Former professional basketball player (best known for impersonations of NBA players on YouTube) Win Butler Recording artist (lead singer, Arcade Fire) Nick Cannon Actor, recording artist (best known as former host for America's Got Talent among other shows) Rachel DeMita Host, NBA2KTV Ansel Elgort Actor, recording artist (best known for the movie The Fault in Our Stars) Marc Lasry Milwaukee Bucks owner, hedge fund manager Caleb McLaughlin Actor (best known for Stranger Things) Peter Rosenberg Radio DJ, co-host, TV show host (best known for Ebro in the Morning and The Michael Kay Show) Oscar Schmidt Former professional basketball player who had a 30-year career in Brazil and Europe. Best known for his role on the Brazilian national team, playing in five Olympic Games. Lindsey Whalen Current WNBA player (Minnesota Lynx) Jason Williams Former NBA player (best known for time on Sacramento Kings when he rose to fame for his ball-handling skills) Kris Wu Actor, recording artist, model (best known for role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage)

Preview

The key to this game will be the height differential between the two teams. Specifically, the East has a massive advantage over the West.

At 6'8", former professional basketball superstar Oscar Schmidt is the tallest player on the court by a solid four inches. He may be 59 years old, but I am not about to doubt a guy who played a 30-year professional career, is the leading scorer in Olympic men's basketball history and is now going to play in a contest that better resembles a YMCA pickup game than something you'd see on an organized level.

Like other professionals in this game, Schmidt will likely dial it down a notch so as not to embarrass other non-pros on the court, but he should still hold his own on Friday.

At 6'4", Win Butler of Arcade Fire proved to be the 2016 Celebrity game's version of Andre Drummond, posting 15 points and 14 boards (seven offensive) in 22 minutes en route to an MVP win.

(If you round up, Drummond is actually averaging those numbers this season.)

Butler also hoisted up 17 shots last year, so he isn't in this game to mess around like other celebrities. He's here to win.

The tallest two players on the court for the West side will be Candace Parker (6'4") and Master P (6'3").

Like Schmidt, Parker could probably take this game over if she wanted to but won't do so for the sake of not shaming people in an exhibition.

Master P played some preseason games for the Toronto Raptors in 1999 and could make some noise in this game, but if he's tasked with stopping a bigger Schmidt or Butler, then he could find himself in some trouble down low, provided the West coaches put him there.

MVP Pick

Butler looks primed to become the next Kevin Hart of this event. Hart won four straight MVP awards, and Butler was the clear best celebrity on the floor last year. His height is just too much to deal with down low.

Expect him to take the title yet again with another double-double.