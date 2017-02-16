NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2017: Rosters, Final Score and MVP Predictions

Mark Cuban hopes to show off his shooting skills at the Celebrity All-Star Game. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Mark Cuban is more than just the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the stars of Shark Tank.

He still thinks he can play basketball, and he will get another chance to show off his skills at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Friday night.

The game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN.

Cuban may be the highest profile name among the celebrities in this game. He will play for ESPN host Michael Smith's West team along with actor Anthony Mackie, former NBA star Baron Davis and WNBA superstar Candace Parker (two-time MVP).

The East team will be coached by ESPN host Jemele Hill, and it features actor and recording artist Nick Cannon, as well as Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, Brazilian basketball star Oscar Schmidt and ex-NBA player Jason Williams.

The key player to watch on the East team may be musician Win Butler, who won the MVP last year. Actors Ansel Elgort and Kris Wu have two previous appearances in this event, as does Lasry.

Cuban has played in this game in the past, but not since 2010. Cuban is something of a workout warrior and in excellent shape for a 57-year-old, but it seemed like he was downplaying his ability when he spoke with Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Celebrity All-Star Rosters Player Known For East Team Brandon Armstrong Former D-League Player/Impressionist Win Butler Musician Nick Cannon Actor/TV Personality Rachel DeMita NBA2K TV Personality Ansel Elgort Actor Marc Lasry Milwaukee Bucks Owner Caleb McLaughlin Actor Peter Rosenberg Media Personality Oscar Schmidt Former Brazilian Olympic Basketball Star Lindsay Whalen WNBA Player Jason Williams Former NBA Player Kris Wu Actor/Musician West Team Known For Miles Brown Actor Tom Cavanagh Actor Mark Cuban Dallas Mavericks Owner Baron Davis Former NBA Player Andy Grammer Musician Jiang Jinfu Actor/Model Anthony Mackie Actor Romeo Miller Actor Hasan Minhaj Actor/Comedian Master P Actor/Comedian Candace Parker WNBA Player Aaron Sanchez Celebrity Chef NBA.com

"I'm just going there to survive," Cuban said. "I'll get some shots up. I'm just trying to get out there and have fun. If you get older and you don't do it, you're never going to do it, so I figure I've got to do it."

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle was a bit more forthcoming about Cuban's talent on the court. "He can shoot—a lot," Carlisle said. "He'll add a lot to that game. He'll add a level of skill, and certainly he'll add personality to that game, too."

While Cuban may be in a position to put up a lot of shots and score in double figures, it may be hard for the West team to overcome the combination of Schmidt and Williams. The 58-year-old Schmidt was a legendary player in his prime and should be able to fill it up in a celebrity game, while Williams is a renowned ball handler who can deliver sensational passes.

The big question is whether his teammates will be able to handle them cleanly.

Nick Cannon Rich Fury/Associated Press

Prediction

Both teams are loaded with talented and accomplished individuals, but the problems that both Smith and Hill face as coaches is that most of their talents are in fields other than basketball.

While the exceptions are the ex-players and Parker, look for a lot of missed shots, slow breaks and quite a bit of confusion.

But the East roster has the defending MVP in Butler, a solid player in Wu and the slick ball handling of Williams.

That should be enough to win this game by a 64-54 margin, and look for the gifted Butler to win his second consecutive MVP award.