Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Moussa Dembele and Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the chase for Celtic’s star forward Moussa Dembele at the end of the season.

That’s according to Steve Stammers of the Sunday Mirror, who has stated the Gunners will rival both Manchester City and Chelsea for the France youth international. It’s added Celtic value the youngster at a whopping £40 million.

“Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers resisted all approaches for Dembele during the January transfer window...but Arsenal will now make their move in the summer,” the report continued.

It’s no shock the 20-year-old has been attracting admiring glances from some of the biggest names in English football, having enjoyed a dazzling season in Scotland’s top flight. Dembele has had quite the week:

While back-to-back hat-tricks over the last few days have been the highlight of the forward’s season, he’s shown consistency since he moved to Celtic from Fulham in the summer.

Overall, he’s scored 12 goals in 22 league appearances, including important strikes against rivals Rangers. Additionally, the youngster also showed he has what it takes to impress in the UEFA Champions League, as he bagged three goals in six appearances in the group stages.

Dembele has shown his class consistently in Scotland. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

At this juncture, Dembele looks like a player ready to make a step up in quality and all the sides aforementioned would represent tantalising prospects for him. Sports journalist Rafael Hernandez believes the youngster is set for big things:

Arsenal do have options in attack, with Alexis Sanchez shining as a lone forward for much of the campaign. Additionally, Olivier Giroud offers a physical presence, Lucas Perez has impressed in bursts and Danny Welbeck is making his way back to fitness from a long-term injury layoff.

As of yet, Dembele wouldn’t be guaranteed regular football at the Emirates Stadium if he was to join. Given his rapid rise has coincided with consistent minutes with Celtic, that’s an important factor for him to consider should he be on the move in the summer.

AC Milan in for Alexis Sanchez

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, AC Milan are ready to bid £45 million for Alexis Sanchez at the end of the campaign, with the Chile international stalling on a new deal.

In the report, it’s noted the Serie A giants are to be bankrolled by new owners Sino-Europe in their efforts to sign the forward. Sanchez’s contract at the Emirates is set to expire in 2018, and the Rossoneri are ready to pay the player the £250,000-a-week he’s currently asking for from Arsenal, according to Fissler.

It’s also noted that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation.

Losing Sanchez would be a devastating blow for Arsenal, as he’s been their standout performer in the Premier League this season, topping the scoring charts with 17 goals. Per the UEFA Champions League Twitter feed, he’s been sensational since signing for the club in 2014:

Although Arsenal will be intent on keeping their No. 7 around, if there’s no sign of him committing to a new contract and an offer of £45 million does come in when the transfer window opens, there’ll be undoubted temptation to cash in.

Milan are looking to reestablish themselves as a major force in Serie A under Vincenzo Montella, having struggled in recent campaigns. Bringing in a player of Sanchez’s calibre would be a surefire sign they mean business once again.