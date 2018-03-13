Avery Bradley Out 6-8 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Abdominal Injury

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley will reportedly miss the rest of the regular season.

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Bradley underwent surgery to repair his adductor and rectus abdominis muscles. Wojnarowski noted the expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

This has been yet another season hampered by injuries for Bradley, who missed 27 games a year ago with the Boston Celtics. He's played for the Detroit Pistons and Clippers in 2017-18, coming over to Los Angeles as part of the Blake Griffin trade to Detroit.

Lou Williams will continue starting at the shooting guard spot with Bradley out. Austin Rivers should also see some time, and Sindarius Thornwell figures to be in the rotation.

Bradley is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so these injury issues won't help his value on the open market in a down season.