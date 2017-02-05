Super Bowl Performers 2017: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that will be true of the Super Bowl LI performances scheduled as part of Sunday's festivities in Houston when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

After her successful rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 50, Lady Gaga booked the headliner spot for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

Though the NFL has shied away from provocative pop performances in the years since Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction in Super Bowl XXXVIII, it's been moving back toward buzzy performances with Katy Perry, Beyonce and now Gaga.

Prior to kickoff, Texas will get a dose of country straight from Nashville in Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem.

And in keeping with tradition, before "The Star-Spangled Banner," we'll get to hear three special guests for fans of the Broadway musical Hamilton perform "America the Beautiful":

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the performers and entertainment—scheduled and rumored—for Super Bowl Sunday.

National Anthem

This will be Bryan's first time singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, but it's not the country star's first rodeo.

Bryan, who has twice been named the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, has hosted the ACM Awards for four years in a row.

He announced via Twitter on January 22 that he would be fulfilling a lifelong dream by kicking things off with the national anthem performance ahead of the showdown between Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

If prop bets are your thing (and—let's be honest—on Super Bowl Sunday, aren't they everyone's thing?), you can place a wager on how long it will take Bryan to perform the song. Per OddsShark, the over-under is two minutes, 15 seconds, and the moneyline is minus-120 (bet $120 to win $100) on both the over and under.

Here's a helpful hint: You may want to take the over. Here's a video of Bryan performing the anthem before a concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016. Bryan takes a while to introduce the anthem, but the actual singing lasts for about 2:29:

Given the big stage of the Super Bowl and the fact he'll add a country stamp to the song, expect Bryan to take longer than 2:15.

Halftime

Pageantry follows Lady Gaga around, and if she has her way, Super Bowl LI will feature a halftime performance unlike any other: According to the New York Post's Page Six, the singer wants to perform her show on the roof of NRG Stadium.

"Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga's scheme, we're told the 'Born This Way' singer is 'all for it' and 'pushing to do it,'" Oli Coleman wrote.

Of course, these could just be rumors placed by her team to increase interest in the show, but either way, it sounds like Lady Gaga is determined to give the crowd a performance it won't soon forget.

The pop diva is sure to have some famous friends join her onstage during her halftime performance, and while some are unlikely rumors, one of her closest musical collaborators is already confirmed.

According to John Breech of CBSSports.com, Tony Bennett, the 90-year-old legend and one of Gaga's close friends, will join her onstage during her performance.

However, Gaga shot down rumors that fellow megastar Beyonce, who is a Super Bowl Halftime Show alum, would join her onstage, according to Breech.

Gaga also gave her assurances that her costumes would be too "tight" to cause any wardrobe malfunctions:

With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET, be sure to tune in by 8:00 p.m. to catch the entire halftime performance.