4-Star RB Cam'Ron Davis Announces Commitment to Miami

Source: Scout.com

Prized running back recruit Cam'Ron Davis has pledged to play college football at Miami.

Davis announced his commitment on his Twitter account:

Playing at Miami Carol City High School, Davis is a 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 4 running back from the state of Florida, No. 14 running back in the country and No. 276 player overall, per Scout.com.

Looking at Davis, he's got some physical maturing to do. The Miami native is currently listed at 5'9.5" and 190 pounds, though he does carry it well and is not lacking for strength at this stage of his young career.

Heading into college, Davis will need to add more mass in order to shake off bigger defensive players, but his speed will allow him to get around a lot of them for the time being.

Per the Scout.com scouting report, there's more to Davis' game than just taking handoffs out of the backfield: "He has the ability to run between the tackles and on the perimeter. He runs a little upright for a back his size and he shows a little stiffness, but he is a strong runner with a burst and vision. Davis has also shown he can be used as a receiver out of the backfield."

As long as Davis can prove himself as a pass-blocker, it won't take long before he becomes a three-down feature back in college football.

Mark Richt has been in Miami for two years and is once again showing the recruiting chops that have made him a long-term success dating back to his time at Georgia.

One area in which Richt and his staff never struggled to find talent was at running back. Georgia had Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel just in his last three years to build around.

Davis gives Richt and the Hurricanes their first elite running back commitment since he took over as head coach in 2016. He opens up a dynamic on the offense that started with Mark Walton in Richt's first year at the helm.

The ACC is a top-heavy conference, with Florida State and Clemson generating most of the buzz, but Miami is slowly starting to creep its way into the conversation.