Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Odds, Expected Songs for Lady Gaga Performance

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For all of the football fans chomping at the bit to see a potentially historic offensive matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, there are just as many potential viewers on Sunday who will be invested in this year's halftime show.

Performed by world-renowned recording artist Lady Gaga—one of the most talented and flamboyant performers of this generation—this year's halftime performance on Feb. 5 will garner plenty of interest.

Viewers and bettors alike will have an opportunity to place wagers on the superstar's time on stage, including what she'll wear and which songs she'll perform, courtesy of OddsShark:

Which Song Will Lady Gaga Perform First on Sunday? Song Money Line Odds Born This Way +225 9-4 Bad Romance +250 5-2 Edge of Glory +600 6-1 Poker Face +1,000 10-1 Just Dance +1,000 10-1 Any Other Song +110 11-10 OddsShark

What Will Lady Gaga Wear During the Halftime Show? Outfit Money Line Odds Hat/Headdress -150 2-3 Glasses/Sunglasses +200 2-1 Wings +500 5-1 Tail +1600 16-1 ”I Voted Hillary” T-Shirt +2500 25-1 Cut-Off Sweatshirt +5000 50-1 Absolutely Nothing +10000 100-1 OddsShark

Will A Special Guest Perform With Lady Gaga? Performer Money Line Odds Kendrick Lamar +330 33-10 Beyonce +330 33-10 Justin Timberlake +450 9-2 R. Kelly +450 9-2 Tony Bennett +500 5-1 Florence Welch +600 6-1 Father John Misty +750 15-2 Josh Homme +750 15-2 Jon Bon Jovi +800 8-1 Elton John +800 8-1 Beck +1000 10-1 Ted Nugent +5000 50-1 OddsShark

Lady Gaga is one of the most popular artists in the world over the past decade as she's had four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Her most recent triumph was Joanne in October 2016.

However, she revealed to Houston's Mix 96.5 (h/t Jordan Miller of BreatheHeavy.com) that she will feature works from all different times in her career:

We were [rehearsing] in the tent for about a week and a half, then we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show. Then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals. Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far.

It's also safe for fans to expect a flashy, exciting show, as the 30-year-old has been thinking about performing at the Super Bowl for much longer than expected. She told Pepsi (h/t John Breech of CBSSports.com) that "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do":

She already revealed on Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show Karson and Kennedy (h/t Joey Nolfi of EW.com) that she will perform while suspended from the roof of NRG Stadium.

That means her wardrobe, which has been the source of much discussion over the years, could be just as unique on such a large stage. Remember, this is an artist who wore a dress made of meat at the 2010 MTV VMA Awards.

However, OddsShark states that the best pick for bettors would be her wearing a hat or headdress along with some sort of eyewear.