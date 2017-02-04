    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Odds, Expected Songs for Lady Gaga Performance

    PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 30: Lady Gaga sings on the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    For all of the football fans chomping at the bit to see a potentially historic offensive matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, there are just as many potential viewers on Sunday who will be invested in this year's halftime show.

    Performed by world-renowned recording artist Lady Gagaone of the most talented and flamboyant performers of this generation—this year's halftime performance on Feb. 5 will garner plenty of interest. 

    Viewers and bettors alike will have an opportunity to place wagers on the superstar's time on stage, including what she'll wear and which songs she'll perform, courtesy of OddsShark:

    Which Song Will Lady Gaga Perform First on Sunday?
    SongMoney LineOdds
    Born This Way+2259-4
    Bad Romance+2505-2
    Edge of Glory+6006-1
    Poker Face+1,00010-1
    Just Dance+1,00010-1
    Any Other Song+11011-10
    OddsShark
    What Will Lady Gaga Wear During the Halftime Show?
    OutfitMoney LineOdds
    Hat/Headdress-1502-3
    Glasses/Sunglasses+2002-1
    Wings+5005-1
    Tail+160016-1
    ”I Voted Hillary” T-Shirt+250025-1
    Cut-Off Sweatshirt+500050-1
    Absolutely Nothing+10000100-1
    OddsShark
    Will A Special Guest Perform With Lady Gaga?
    PerformerMoney LineOdds
    Kendrick Lamar+33033-10
    Beyonce+33033-10
    Justin Timberlake+4509-2
    R. Kelly+4509-2
    Tony Bennett+5005-1
    Florence Welch+6006-1
    Father John Misty+75015-2
    Josh Homme+75015-2
    Jon Bon Jovi+8008-1
    Elton John+8008-1
    Beck+100010-1
    Ted Nugent+500050-1
    OddsShark

    Lady Gaga is one of the most popular artists in the world over the past decade as she's had four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Her most recent triumph was Joanne in October 2016.

    However, she revealed to Houston's Mix 96.5 (h/t Jordan Miller of BreatheHeavy.com) that she will feature works from all different times in her career:

    We were [rehearsing] in the tent for about a week and a half, then we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show. Then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals. Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far.

    It's also safe for fans to expect a flashy, exciting show, as the 30-year-old has been thinking about performing at the Super Bowl for much longer than expected. She told Pepsi (h/t John Breech of CBSSports.com) that "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do":

    She already revealed on Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show Karson and Kennedy (h/t Joey Nolfi of EW.com) that she will perform while suspended from the roof of NRG Stadium. 

    That means her wardrobe, which has been the source of much discussion over the years, could be just as unique on such a large stage. Remember, this is an artist who wore a dress made of meat at the 2010 MTV VMA Awards. 

    However, OddsShark states that the best pick for bettors would be her wearing a hat or headdress along with some sort of eyewear. 

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 