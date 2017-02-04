Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Odds, Expected Songs for Lady Gaga Performance
For all of the football fans chomping at the bit to see a potentially historic offensive matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, there are just as many potential viewers on Sunday who will be invested in this year's halftime show.
Performed by world-renowned recording artist Lady Gaga—one of the most talented and flamboyant performers of this generation—this year's halftime performance on Feb. 5 will garner plenty of interest.
Viewers and bettors alike will have an opportunity to place wagers on the superstar's time on stage, including what she'll wear and which songs she'll perform, courtesy of OddsShark:
|Which Song Will Lady Gaga Perform First on Sunday?
|Song
|Money Line
|Odds
|Born This Way
|+225
|9-4
|Bad Romance
|+250
|5-2
|Edge of Glory
|+600
|6-1
|Poker Face
|+1,000
|10-1
|Just Dance
|+1,000
|10-1
|Any Other Song
|+110
|11-10
|OddsShark
|What Will Lady Gaga Wear During the Halftime Show?
|Outfit
|Money Line
|Odds
|Hat/Headdress
|-150
|2-3
|Glasses/Sunglasses
|+200
|2-1
|Wings
|+500
|5-1
|Tail
|+1600
|16-1
|”I Voted Hillary” T-Shirt
|+2500
|25-1
|Cut-Off Sweatshirt
|+5000
|50-1
|Absolutely Nothing
|+10000
|100-1
|OddsShark
|Will A Special Guest Perform With Lady Gaga?
|Performer
|Money Line
|Odds
|Kendrick Lamar
|+330
|33-10
|Beyonce
|+330
|33-10
|Justin Timberlake
|+450
|9-2
|R. Kelly
|+450
|9-2
|Tony Bennett
|+500
|5-1
|Florence Welch
|+600
|6-1
|Father John Misty
|+750
|15-2
|Josh Homme
|+750
|15-2
|Jon Bon Jovi
|+800
|8-1
|Elton John
|+800
|8-1
|Beck
|+1000
|10-1
|Ted Nugent
|+5000
|50-1
|OddsShark
Lady Gaga is one of the most popular artists in the world over the past decade as she's had four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Her most recent triumph was Joanne in October 2016.
However, she revealed to Houston's Mix 96.5 (h/t Jordan Miller of BreatheHeavy.com) that she will feature works from all different times in her career:
We were [rehearsing] in the tent for about a week and a half, then we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show. Then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals. Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far.
It's also safe for fans to expect a flashy, exciting show, as the 30-year-old has been thinking about performing at the Super Bowl for much longer than expected. She told Pepsi (h/t John Breech of CBSSports.com) that "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do":
Pepsi™ @pepsi
Hold on to your hats! Your first look #BTS of #PepsiHalftime as @RICHYSQUIRREL gets @LadyGaga's dancers ready to make us 🙀🙀🙀 Feb 5th! https://t.co/NlteGrS7Wa1/18/2017, 12:30:02 AM
She already revealed on Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show Karson and Kennedy (h/t Joey Nolfi of EW.com) that she will perform while suspended from the roof of NRG Stadium.
That means her wardrobe, which has been the source of much discussion over the years, could be just as unique on such a large stage. Remember, this is an artist who wore a dress made of meat at the 2010 MTV VMA Awards.
However, OddsShark states that the best pick for bettors would be her wearing a hat or headdress along with some sort of eyewear.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!