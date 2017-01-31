Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Odds, Predictions for Lady Gaga's Entertainment

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While most of the focus during Super Bowl LI will be on a potentially epic clash between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, Lady Gaga's halftime performance has a chance to steal the show in its own right.

Heads always turn when this extravagant artist takes the stage, but there will be an even greater overall interest in her performance Sunday thanks to some enticing prop bets available to be wagered on.

The Super Bowl provides an opportunity for viewers to bet on almost anything on their screens, and there is money to be made while Lady Gaga is rocking the house at NRG Stadium in Houston.

With the biggest game of the year quickly approaching, here is a closer look at some of the top Super Bowl prop bets related to Lady Gaga, courtesy of OddsShark.

Lady Gaga's First Song

Which Song Will Lady Gaga Sing First? Song Money Line Odds Born This Way +225 9-4 Bad Romance +250 5-2 Edge of Glory +600 6-1 Poker Face +1,000 10-1 Just Dance +1,000 10-1 Any Other Song +110 11-10 OddsShark

Lady Gaga has produced tons of hits over the course of her remarkable career, and with so many recognizable songs, accurately predicting which one she'll perform first at the Super Bowl is a difficult exercise.

One thing that she has made clear, however, is that her set will feature music from several different phases of her career rather than just recently released work, according to an interview on Houston's Mix 96.5 (h/t Jordan Miller of BreatheTheHeavy.com): "We were [rehearsing] in the tent for about a week and a half, then we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show. Then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals. Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far."

In terms of songs listed by name for the prop bet, "Bad Romance" appears to be a strong choice at 5-2.

Along with it being one of her biggest hits, a video previewing Lady Gaga's halftime show released by Pepsi on Twitter featured the song:

Even so, the "any other song" choice at 11-10 seems likely to be the winner based on the buildup to her performance thus far.

Commercials touting Lady Gaga's halftime show have played regularly during NFL games over the course of the season, and the ads have utilized "Perfect Illusion" from her latest album, Joanne.

That isn't necessarily an indication of which song she will perform first, but it stands to reason that she may want to start her performance with a song football fans have become familiarized with in recent months.

Betting on "any other song" at even money may not lead to a big payday, but coupling it with a smaller bet on "Bad Romance" is a smart way to cover multiple angles and maximize earning potential.

Lady Gaga's Hair Color

What Color Will Lady Gaga's Hair Be When Halftime Show Starts? Color Money Line Odds Blonde -500 1-5 Any Other Color --- --- OddsShark

The other prop bet on the board plays off her appearance by asking what color her hair will be at the start of her performance.

Lady Gaga is known for her unique and ever-changing look, which is accounted for within the prop since a change in hair color over the course of her halftime show is possible.

While wigs or even hair dye could come into play between now and the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga's latest Instagram post shows that she still has blonde locks as of right now:

Blonde is such a big favorite currently that there isn't yet an official line available for any other color.

If and when that line is released, it may be worth a small wager due to the payout it could yield and the fact that Lady Gaga tends to be unpredictable.

She hasn't been shy about switching things up over the years by sporting black, brown or even red hair.

Blonde seems like a safe bet based on recent history, but since there isn't much of a payout to be had unless you're wagering big money, taking a small gamble on any other color when the line is released at least has potential, and it should make the start of Lady Gaga's performance even more interesting.