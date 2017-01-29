WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Winners: Biggest Stars of the Night

1 of 6

Another Royal Rumble is in the books, and from here on out, the storylines are going to progress quickly. The plans are essentially set in stone. All that remains is how, exactly, WWE will fulfill them.

Sunday night was a mixture of old and new, and it too often leaned toward old. The Undertaker was out of shape. Brock Lesnar and Goldberg did their respective schticks, which, while entertaining, are nothing new.

Roman Reigns entered the Rumble at No. 30, which has to set a dubious bar for antagonizing one's fanbase.

And Randy Orton, of all people, won the Rumble. Imagine that. Because when fans think of the New Era, led by a new generation of Superstars, they think of Randy Orton.

So who did manage to stand out against the static? Here are the biggest stars of the night.