Super Bowl Odds 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info

Al Bello/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to do battle in Super Bowl LI.

New England is looking for its fifth Super Bowl this century, while the Falcons are trying to get their city its first professional sports championship since 1995 (and only its second overall).

The odds are interesting heading into this matchup. Let's take a look at the betting line, over/under and some props on the game, with some analysis on all three and a score pick too.

Game Details

When: Sunday, February 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Television: Fox

Over/Under: 58.5

Spread: New England (-3)

Moneyline: New England (-110) and Atlanta (-110)

Props: Overall, halftime, player, Gatorade, national anthem, coin toss

All odds and props listed above are via OddsShark.

Betting Line

The New England Patriots have won 16 of their 18 games this year, and quarterback Tom Brady was unavailable for four of them. They have the top-scoring defense and by far the highest scoring differential in the NFL. They have recent postseason experience no other NFL team can match.

It's clear the Pats are a cut above the rest. So why are they only three-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons, who allowed more than 400 points during the regular season?

Predictably, 60 percent of bettors have taken New England minus the three points, according to OddsShark, but the line has not moved from the original spread. It's almost like Las Vegas knows something we don't. Is Atlanta about to drop the hammer on New England?

Not likely. While this game should stay relatively close—Atlanta has only scored under 23 points once in 18 games and isn't likely to slow down too much now—give the edge to the better team, the one with more playoff experience.

Over/Under

The over/under sits at 58.5, the highest number in Super Bowl history per OddsShark. The previous high was 57 for Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

A whopping 62 percent of bettors are taking the over, which seems like a trap.

Yes, New England and Atlanta have great offenses led by fantastic quarterbacks, but a few things give a cause for pause, though.

First, the Patriots' best defense might be a ball-control offense that keeps the dynamic Falcons offense on the sideline. That means going to the ground 25-plus times with running back LeGarrette Blount.

The Falcons run defense is porous, having finished with the fourth-worst-ranked unit in the NFL in terms of Football Outsiders' DVOA, and Blount finished with 1,161 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Needless to say, he's capable of carrying the offensive load and milking the clock.

Second, the Patriots defense isn't going to lie down and give up 35-plus points, a total the Falcons have made a habit of putting up in recent weeks. New England is the top-scoring defense in football, featuring stout run-stopping and pass-coverage units.

Granted, it's hard for anyone to slow Atlanta down, but the Patriots can at least hold them under 30.

The guess here is the game stays under 58.5 but barely.

Props

You can bet on anything Super Bowl-related these days, from how long Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem to which color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning head coach.

If you have some holiday money left over and you want to let it ride, consider dropping a couple bucks on some props.

Here are some picks to consider this year:

1. Blount at +2000 to win Super Bowl MVP, for the reasons mentioned above.

2. Luke Bryan at -200 to wear blue jeans and -120 to not be seen wearing a hat before the national anthem based off the research done in this piece.

3. The Patriots at +160 with an alternative line total of minus-6 ½ for the reasons mentioned above again.

Score

New England will take this game by a touchdown, 31-24, and Blount will be your MVP with two touchdowns and over 100 rushing yards.