Patriots vs. Falcons: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 51

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

If you're bitter that your team didn't make the Super Bowl and don't care about the game at this point, consider throwing a couple of bucks on some ridiculous (and fun) prop bets.

Sportsbooks will let paying customers bet on anything Super Bowl-related these days, and the national anthem and halftime performances are no exception.

For this piece, let's play a game.

We're going to take a look at the six national anthem and halftime show prop bets OddsShark lists and give ourselves $100 in Monopoly money to play with.

We'll predict what bet will come through and use our $100 to maximize profits throughout the prop slate.

Read on to find out the picks.

National Anthem Prop Bets

1. How Long Will It Take Luke Bryan to Sing the U.S. National Anthem?

Over 2:15: -120

-120 Under 2:15: -120

I recently went to the video tape and checked out three of Luke Bryan's national anthem performances since 2014. Quoting the article, "Bryan took 2:27 to sing the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium in August, 2:12 at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and 2:13 at FarmBorough Festival in 2015."

The oddsmakers did well looking at the tape and putting the mark at 2:15, making this a harder decision.

The guess is that Bryan tries to go for a long, classic anthem performance and surpasses 2:15, as he did most recently in August, but the confidence level here is low given two of those three anthems didn't hit the 2:15 mark.

We're only betting $10 on this one.

2. What Will Luke Bryan Be Wearing When He Starts Singing the U.S. National Anthem?

Blue Jeans: -200

-200 Any Other Pants or Shorts: +150

This man literally sings about blue jeans in one of his bigger hits ("Drunk on You"). Blue jeans is a stone-cold lock.

There's no way he wears shorts while singing the anthem, as Twitter would probably riot.

It's then a battle between blue jeans and other pants, but let the record show that Bryan wore blue jeans for the three aforementioned anthem performances, plus the national anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game.

We're spending a hefty $35 on blue jeans.

3. Will Luke Bryan Be Wearing a Hat When He Appears on Screen Before Singing the U.S National Anthem?

Yes: -120

-120 No: -120

It looks like he didn't have a hat in 2012, 2015 and 2016, but it looks like he did in 2014.

Also, this is just a gut (and uninformed) take because I've never sung or performed in anything in my life, but I can't imagine him holding a hat while he sings the anthem. Wouldn't that be distracting and strange? And he's not just going to throw or drop the hat haphazardly before starting, right? That would be awkward.

Put $25 on no hat.

4. Will Luke Bryan Forget or Omit a Word From the Official U.S National Anthem?

Yes: +400

+400 No: -700

This prop might be in reference to Christina Aguilera's rough anthem performance before Super Bowl XLV, or Bryan infamously reading off lyrics written on his arm in 2012.

Given the backlash Bryan experienced in 2012, it's likely he'll go the extra mile to ensure he'll sing from memory. He did so without a problem in the other three performances linked above.

The call here is "no," but we're not getting great odds. We need to spend $7 just to win $1. It's not worth our time or fake money.

5. Halftime Show: What Color Will Lady Gaga's Hair Be When She Starts Her Halftime Show?

Blonde : -500

-500 Any Other Color: ??

This prop unfortunately does not list a line for "any other color," but we're avoiding it anyway. The guess is her current hair color of blonde, but at -500 (bet $100 to win $20), that's not a great return on investment. No money spent here.

6. Halftime Show: Which Song Will Lady Gaga Sing First?

"Born This Way": +225

+225 "Bad Romance": +250

+250 "Edge of Glory": +600

+600 "Poker Face": +1000

+1000 "Just Dance": +1000

+1000 "Any Other Song": +110

This is a classic Vegas trap line!

At first glance, it seems preposterous that "Just Dance," which is Lady Gaga's top-performing song on the Billboard charts, sits at +1000.

But dig a little deeper, and you'll realize why that's the case. Lady Gaga just had a new studio album drop (Joanne), and she's been promoting it recently through various performances.

Of note, you'll see "Million Reasons" on there quite a bit. Also of note: Lady Gaga sings "Perfect Illusion" in the halftime show commercial that has been shown about 20,000 times during the NFL playoffs.

The sportsbooks could make a killing off this prop, with a bunch of people betting big money on one of her older and more mainstream hits and presumably getting great odds, but the guess based on recent events is that she leads with "Perfect Illusion," so the true play is "any other song" at +110.

We're spending $30 on this bet, exhausting our initial $100.