Super Bowl 2017: Date, Media Day Schedule for Patriots vs. Falcons

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

Super Bowl Media Day is a little different than it was 48 years ago, when reporters could casually walk over to a star quarterback and interview him poolside.

Now, Media Day is called Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade, and the band X Ambassadors will be performing during the event. It's a long way's away from 1969.

Here are the details surrounding this year's event.

Super Bowl Opening Night Details

Date: Monday, January 30

Location: Minute Maid Park (home of the Houston Astros)

TV: NFL Network, FoxSports 1, ESPN and Fox Deportes

Interview Schedule (all times ET):

7 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons interview session begins

Atlanta Falcons interview session begins 8 p.m.: Joint team interview

9 p.m.: New England Patriots interview session begins

Source: NFL.com

Super Bowl Opening Night Storylines

Political Talk

Given New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's openness about his friendship with President Donald Trump, coupled with the events that took place during Trump's first week in office, it's fair to say that reporters will be asking further questions of Brady during Opening Night.

The guess here is that Brady will deflect any questions with the national spotlight on him just six days away before his chance to win his fifth Super Bowl, which would tie former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Haley's record for the most by one player.

It's certainly possible other players get questions about what they think of President's Trump first 10 days, so we'll see whether they are open about their feelings or refuse to talk politics before the big game.

What Will Martellus Bennett Say?

With all due respect to everyone else on the Patriots and Falcons rosters, Pats tight end Martellus Bennett is the clubhouse favorite to have the most entertaining interview.

Bennett, who would vie for the title of Most Interesting Man in the World if it weren't taken already by the Dos Equis guy, isn't afraid to say anything on his mind—read this Jeff Ruby piece in Chicago magazine on Bennett for more details. Mina Kimes of ESPN The Magazine profiled Martellus and his brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, in August 2016, and they held nothing back.

Here's hoping Bennett has the same mentality on Monday in order to make proceedings a little more entertaining.

Media Members Dressing Up in Costume and Trying to Do Stunts

Opening Night has become such a spectacle that the focus is less on the players and what they will say—or won't in the case of Marshawn Lynch, who turned up so he wouldn't get fined—and perhaps even more so on the folks asking questions. It's readily apparent that some do as much as possible to grab everyone's attention.

Go through the Sports Illustrated slideshow of Media Day over the years, and you'll see a progression of seemingly normal interviews in the 1980s and 1990s, with players surrounded by a circle of reporters, to players speaking with reporters in costume or otherwise doing random stunts in the 21st century.

We'll see whether anyone decides to dress up as a super hero, cheerleader or bride to ask questions this year.