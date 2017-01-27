    Colorado State FootballDownload App

    Nicho Garcia Arrested: Latest Details, Reaction on Colorado State OL

    In this image taken with a fisheye lens, Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium is shown as players from Fresno State warm up before facing Colorado State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State will close Hughes Stadium after the team's final home game on Saturday, Nov. 19, when the Rams host New Mexico. The team will begin play in a new stadium built on campus in September 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    Colorado State offensive lineman Nicho Garcia was arrested this week for an alleged assault that took place in October. 

    Per Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan, Garcia has been charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault stemming from an altercation with a neighbor. 

    Garcia turned himself in to authorities on January 24 after an arrest warrant was issued for him last week, and he was released after posting bond.

    Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo issued a statement through a university spokesman about Garcia's arrest, which is included in Lyell's report. 

    "We have been aware of the legal matter involving Nicho Garcia and have been in communication with the university and local authorities throughout the process," Bobo said. "As with all pending legal matters, we do not have further comment at this time."

    The alleged victim in the case said Garcia showed up outside of their apartment complex last October and was punched repeatedly "just west of campus by a man he asked to stop urinating next to him."

    Garcia was later interviewed by police in December at Colorado State. He's due to appear in court on February 8. 

    After playing two years at Highland Community College, Garcia committed to play football at Colorado State prior to the 2016 season. He did not play in a game with the Rams last season. 

