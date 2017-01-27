Nicho Garcia Arrested: Latest Details, Reaction on Colorado State OL

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Colorado State offensive lineman Nicho Garcia was arrested this week for an alleged assault that took place in October.

Per Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan, Garcia has been charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault stemming from an altercation with a neighbor.

Garcia turned himself in to authorities on January 24 after an arrest warrant was issued for him last week, and he was released after posting bond.

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo issued a statement through a university spokesman about Garcia's arrest, which is included in Lyell's report.

"We have been aware of the legal matter involving Nicho Garcia and have been in communication with the university and local authorities throughout the process," Bobo said. "As with all pending legal matters, we do not have further comment at this time."

The alleged victim in the case said Garcia showed up outside of their apartment complex last October and was punched repeatedly "just west of campus by a man he asked to stop urinating next to him."

Garcia was later interviewed by police in December at Colorado State. He's due to appear in court on February 8.

After playing two years at Highland Community College, Garcia committed to play football at Colorado State prior to the 2016 season. He did not play in a game with the Rams last season.