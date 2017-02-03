Alex Mack Injury: Updates on Falcons Center's Fibula and Return

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Alex Mack was a limited participant in Friday's practice because of a fibula injury, but the team reportedly expects him to suit up for Sunday's Super Bowl LI matchup with the New England Patriots.

Continue for updates.

Mack Considered 'Probable' For Super Bowl

Friday, Feb. 3

Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website passed along the final injury report:

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted the lineman doesn't hold an official designation for the contest because the league no longer uses the probable tag, but that's where he'd fall under the old rules.

Atlanta signed Mack away from the Cleveland Browns, who picked the center in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft, last March to provide stability on the interior of its line. The four-time Pro Bowl selection did exactly that, starting every game during the team's journey to the Super Bowl.

The 31-year-old Cal product has been a model of durability throughout most of his eight-year career. He played in every game during seven of those seasons. The lone exception came in 2014 when he was limited to just five appearances due to a broken left fibula.

If the ailment unexpectedly keeps him on the sideline, Ben Garland figures to get the first opportunity to fill the crucial void for the Falcons. Starting guard Chris Chester also has some experience in the middle if the team wanted to shuffle the line, with Garland or Wes Schweitzer then filling in at guard.

Ultimately, the Atlanta line cannot be expected to play at the same level without Mack on the field, which would be especially bad news for the team's rushing attack. Football Outsiders ranked the Falcons' front five 10th in run blocking for the 2016 campaign.