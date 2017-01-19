WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 19

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Whether it's surprise appearances, big returns or major storylines in the works, it seems that there's plenty for WWE fans to discuss right now as the biggest period of the company's year gets underway.

With the Royal Rumble match just a couple of weeks away, plans are beginning to piece together for that event and the road to WrestleMania 33 later in the year.

And this week's rumor round-up features a number of speculative stories dominating the Internet which could offer a few hints as to what may be in store for WWE fans.

As well as that, there's a surprise note about one on-screen talent that isn't a wrestler, as the company perhaps cast one eye on the long-term future.

Here's the latest WWE rumors.