WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 19
WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 19
Whether it's surprise appearances, big returns or major storylines in the works, it seems that there's plenty for WWE fans to discuss right now as the biggest period of the company's year gets underway.
With the Royal Rumble match just a couple of weeks away, plans are beginning to piece together for that event and the road to WrestleMania 33 later in the year.
And this week's rumor round-up features a number of speculative stories dominating the Internet which could offer a few hints as to what may be in store for WWE fans.
As well as that, there's a surprise note about one on-screen talent that isn't a wrestler, as the company perhaps cast one eye on the long-term future.
Here's the latest WWE rumors.
Michael Cole Transitioning into off-Screen Role?
Regardless of what people think about him, Michael Cole has been one of the most pivotal parts of WWE's broadcast experience for the last two decades—but could that be about to change?
Marc Middleton at Lords of Pain reported earlier this week that there's been talk recently about Cole's future on WWE TV, with the announcer apparently becoming more and more interested in working an off-camera role with the company.
The report detailed that there is no guarantee if and when Cole will move away from on-screen announcing, but it seems like a rumor that is growing in momentum.
Cole has done a great job of holding up the announce teams for so long now, and with Nigel McGuinness, Corey Graves and Mauro Ranallo among the fresh, exciting talent WWE possesses when it comes to on-screen commentators, perhaps the time would be right for Cole to move on.
He would certainly pass on a wealth of knowledge and help educate the next batch of commentators coming through the ranks.
Kurt Angle Reportedly Set for On-Screen Work with WWE
The news that Kurt Angle was to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania this year immediately had WWE fans questioning whether the former star had an in-ring future with the company once again.
After all, if any time of the year is right for stars to make their return to the company, WrestleMania season is certainly that time.
And interestingly, rumors which have surfaced online this week suggest Angle could well be set to work some on-screen segments with the company, even if his in-ring future isn't totally clear.
Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats reported that Angle is likely to get involved with some "on-screen stories" for WWE moving forward, which will certainly please plenty of wrestling fans.
Angle always seemed capable of having one more significant run with the company and whether it's as an authority figure, a wrestler, a manager or a combination of them all, it would be great to see him back in a WWE ring.
Brock Lesnar's In-Ring Schedule
WWE fans are set to see plenty more of Brock Lesnar following his destructive return to Raw on Monday night, but they may not see as much of him in the ring as they first thought.
Ortman reported earlier this week that despite him likely appearing on plenty of episodes of Raw between now and WrestleMania to hype the big show, a number of in-ring appearances are unlikely.
Instead, Lesnar is set to wrestle only at WrestleMania, ruling out a match at Fastlane, according to Ortman's report.
Incidentally, that is still scheduled to be against Goldberg as the two giants wage war against one another once again.
However, anyone looking to see Lesnar plug Mania by wrestling more than usual is going to be left disappointed.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!