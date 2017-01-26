WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Feuds with Biggest WrestleMania Implications

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will reveal what lies ahead for several champions, challengers and vengeance-seekers at WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania season officially begins when one warrior emerges from with an eye on the marquee of the year's biggest event. So what will Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view tell us about what lies ahead for AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and other titleholders?

The WWE Championship and Universal Championship bouts at the Rumble will shape WrestleMania. How the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Miz fare in the annual Battle Royal will impact the upcoming squared circle extravaganza, too.

The stakes will be high. The moving parts will be plentiful. The possibilities abundant.

Read on for a look at the rivalries that will most affect WWE's No. 1 show, and what feuds are set to write the prologue for the WrestleMania 33 story.