US Army to End Sponsorship of High School All-American Game After 2018

The U.S. Army will cease its sponsorship of the high school All-American game that bears its name after the 2018 event, John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal reported Wednesday.

Mark Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing, released a statement on the decision, per the Army Times' Meghann Myers:

The decision was difficult, but necessary to guarantee we remain the best stewards of the resources we are provided to ensure that America continues to value, support and consider joining the Army team. The Army continuously assesses the effectiveness of its marketing programs, and will continue to fund those that are high performers, cost effective, connect America with their Army and directly support Army recruiting.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl annually showcases some of the best high school football players in the country.

A number of All-American Bowl alumni have gone on to star in the college and pro ranks. According to the Army's official website, the event has produced nine Rookie of the Year award winners, 77 first-round picks and 143 first-team collegiate All-Americans.

The East team prevailed 27-17 over the West in the 2017 edition.

Hunter Johnson took home MVP honors after going 3-of-10 for 91 yards through the air and a touchdown. Johnson—who is the No. 5 quarterback prospect in the country, per Scout—committed to the national champion Clemson Tigers.

Georgia commit Jake Fromm—the No. 3 signal-caller in the 2017 class, according to Scout—also had a big game, throwing for 89 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-7 passing.